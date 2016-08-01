John McCain Slams Trump For "Disparaging" Fallen Muslim Soldier's Parents

McCain released a lengthy personal statement, saying he "deeply disagreed" with Trump's comments criticizing the Khans after Khizr Khan's moving speech at the Democratic National Convention where he said Trump had "sacrificed nothing and no one."

Trump responded to Khan's speech, telling ABC News that he had "made a lot of sacrifices" by creating "thousands and thousands of jobs."

As for Ghazala Khan, who stood by her husband during his speech, Trump said, "If you look at his wife, she was standing there, she had nothing to say. Maybe she wasn’t allowed to have anything to say, you tell me."

In his statement, McCain said, "In recent days Donald Trump disparaged a fallen soldier's parents. He has suggested that the likes of their son should not be allowed in the United States. I cannot emphasize enough how deeply I disagree with Mr. Trump's statements. I hope Americans understand that the remarks do not represent the views of our Republican Party, its officers, or candidates."

He added, "It is time for Donald Trump to set the example for our country and the future of the Republican Party. While our Party has bestowed upon him the nomination, it is not accompanied by unfettered license to defame those who are the best among us."

McCain also paid tribute to the Khans' son, Capt. Humayun Khan, who was killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq in 2004. "His name will live forever in American memory, as an example of true American greatness," McCain said.

He addressed the Khans in his statement, saying, "Thank you for immigrating to America. We're a better country because of you."