Moving Photos Show John Lewis Being Carried Over The Edmund Pettus Bridge For The Last Time

The casket of Rep. John Lewis moves over the Edmund Pettus Bridge by horse drawn carriage during a memorial service for Lewis in Selma on Sunday, July 26.

The body of Georgia Rep. John Lewis on Sunday crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where he was beaten by state troopers 55 years ago as he helped lead a historic march for voting rights.

The casket of the revered civil rights icon was transported across the bridge in a horse-drawn carriage over a scattering of rose petals as part of a six-day memorial tribute to honor Lewis, who died on July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

On March 7, 1965, Lewis, then 25, helped to lead around 600 civil rights activists across the Edmund Pettus Bridge as part of a historic protest march from Selma to Montgomery in demand of full voting rights for Black Americans.

Alabama state troopers, using clubs and tear gas, beat up hundreds of civil rights activists during the march. Lewis suffered a fractured skull, among other injuries, during what came to be known as "Bloody Sunday."