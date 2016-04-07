John Kasich Can't Stop Eating
Nom nom nomination.
John Kasich spent Thursday at Mike's Deli in the Bronx.
A feast awaited him.
And he made the most of it.
He ate a Kasich special sandwich.
He ate spaghetti.
People stared at him eating.
But he just ate more spaghetti.
He ate pasta fagioli.
He drank wine.
Republican nom nominee.
-
