John Kasich Can't Stop Eating

news

Nom nom nomination.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on April 7, 2016, at 2:05 p.m. ET

John Kasich spent Thursday at Mike's Deli in the Bronx.

A feast awaited him.

And he made the most of it.

He ate a Kasich special sandwich.

He ate spaghetti.

People stared at him eating.

But he just ate more spaghetti.

He ate pasta fagioli.

He drank wine.

Republican nom nominee.

