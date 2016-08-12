24 People Hospitalized After Heavy Turbulence On JetBlue Flight
The flight from Boston to Sacramento was forced to land in South Dakota after severe turbulence injured at least 22 passengers and two crew members.
At least 24 people were hospitalized after a JetBlue flight experienced severe turbulence Thursday evening, CNN reported.
JetBlue Flight 429, traveling from Boston to Sacramento, was forced to land in Rapid City, South Dakota, where 22 passengers and two crew members were transported to a hospital for evaluation.
Derek Lindahl, a passenger on the flight, tweeted that a woman seated in front of him "was at least 2 ft off the seat" during the turbulence. "I literally grabbed her out of the air to hold her to the seat," he said.
Jason Layne, another passenger, said on Instagram that severe weather over South Dakota caused the plane "to drop 100 feet in seconds."
Photos posted by a KCRA3 reporter appeared to show the damage inside the plane.
Lindahl posted a photo of the plane's rear toilet that appeared to be dislodged.
JetBlue said it sent personnel to assist the injured and provided a replacement flight to transport the rest of the passengers to Sacramento.
Passengers praised the professionalism of the JetBlue crew and Rapid City's airport staff and emergency personnel.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to JetBlue for comment.
