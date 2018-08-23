Jeff Sessions Hits Back Hours After President Trump Questions His Loyalty

Hours after President Trump slammed Jeff Sessions in a televised interview as having no control of the Justice Department, the attorney general hit back Thursday, saying he had done so “the day I was sworn in.”

Trump, as he has repeatedly done over the past two years, berated and disparaged Sessions for recusing himself from the special counsel’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“I put an attorney general who never took control of the Justice Department,” Trump told Fox & Friends. “Jeff Sessions never took control of the Justice Department. It’s sort of an incredible thing.”

Hours later, in a statement that appeared to be a direct response to Trump, Sessions defended his performance.

“I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the president’s agenda — one that protects the safety and security and rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty,” Sessions wrote.

He also said his department would not be influenced by politics.



“While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations,” he wrote. “I demand the highest standards, and when they are not met, I take action.”