Jayme Closs "Took The Power Away" From Her Alleged Abductor, Her Family Says

The family of Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who was found alive three months after her parents were murdered, is commending the teen's bravery and fighting spirit in the face of her harrowing ordeal.



"The thing I wanted to express to her immediately, and we all do, is the pride we have in her for doing this," her aunt Lynn Closs told CBS This Morning. "For getting out. For making it. For the power that she has. You know, I mean, that she took the power away from this man. That she did this. I mean it's just incredible. I mean the strength that this little girl has, and the pride that we have in her for it, I mean that's instantly what I thought."



After her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found shot dead in their rural Wisconsin home near Barron, Jayme went missing for 88 days, prompting a massive search, national attention, and a $50,000 reward for information.



Last week, Jayme escaped from a house located in a remote area outside Gordon, Wisconsin, and was found by a woman walking her dog.

Authorities soon arrested 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson, who is being held on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. Patterson is due to appear in the Barron County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon where he is expected to be formally charged.

On Thursday afternoon, Jayme managed to escape Patterson's cabin while he was out of the house. She soon spotted former social worker, Jeanne Nutter, walking her dog. Patterson's property touches the back of the land that Nutter's cabin is located on, Nutter told CBS This Morning.

Nutter said that she was at the end of her driveway when she saw the "distressed" young woman about 10 or 12 feet away from her who told her, "I need help."



Nutter knew the girl was in trouble because she was dressed only in a sweatshirt, black leggings, and slippers in 19-degree weather.

"She just sort of fell into me and said, 'I'm Jayme,' and I said I know," Nutter said. "I recognized her right away because her pictures are everywhere."