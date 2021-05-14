Videos Show A Black Man With Mental Illness Dying In Jail After Deputies Used A Stun Gun And Kneeled On His Back

A screengrab from a video shows Jamal Sutherland in his jail cell while deputies attempt to remove him.

Authorities in South Carolina released graphic footage Thursday, showing how a Black man with mental illness died in January after two sheriff's deputies pepper-sprayed him, used a stun gun multiple times, and restrained him with knees on his back while trying to remove him from his jail cell.

Jamal Sutherland, 31, died on Jan. 5, only 12 hours after he was jailed at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, following attempts by Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies to take him to a bond hearing for a misdemeanor assault charge.



On Thursday night, the sheriff's office released hours' worth of cellphone, bodycam, and surveillance footage at the request of Sutherland's family, Sheriff Kristin Graziano said in a statement.

Graziano called Sutherland's death a "horribly tragedy" that prompted her office to review existing policies and focus on mental health awareness.

"Our officers removed Mr. Sutherland from his cell that morning in order to ensure that he received a timely bond hearing, as required by law," Graziano said. "Their efforts were complicated by the increasing effects that Mr. Sutherland was suffering as a result of mental illness."

The circumstances and evidence in Sutherland's in-custody death have "raised serious concerns and begged many questions," said Charleston County Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, who is reviewing the case, in a statement Tuesday.

Wilson said she will decide whether there will be criminal charges in the case before the end of June.



The two deputies involved in Sutherland's death, Lindsay Fickett and Brian Houle, were placed on administrative leave with pay following Sutherland's death.

The day before he died, Sutherland was arrested and put in a cell at the detention center's behavior modification unit after he was accused of being involved in a fight at the mental health facility his parents had checked him into. The next morning, deputies at the detention center were scheduled to take him for his bond hearing.

In the footage, one of the deputies is heard saying that Sutherland was refusing to open his cell door and had taken an "aggressive stance." The deputy said the judge required Sutherland to appear before him. Their "extraction" plan involved a medical team standing by, the deputy can be heard saying.

The footage shows deputies ordering Sutherland to drop to his knees from outside his cell door, but he refuses. The deputies then open the door and pepper-spray him twice. At one point, one of them fires a stun gun at him from the door, after which he is seen on the ground.