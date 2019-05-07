YouTuber Jake Paul Is Taking The Allegation Of A Woman Being Drugged At His House Party "Very Seriously," His Lawyer Says
Los Angeles authorities are investigating a woman's allegation that someone may have put something in her drink, causing her to "black out," at Paul's massive house party in Calabasas.
A woman's allegation that she blacked out after possibly being drugged at Jake Paul's party at his Calabasas mansion is being taken "very seriously" by the 22-year-old YouTuber, his lawyer told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating "a possible single occurrence of unwillful impairment" based on the woman's complaint filed Sunday, a day after Paul threw the party for rapper Desiigner's 22nd birthday.
The woman told police that she may have blacked out after "something was put in her drink" at the party, authorities said.
"We take this claim very seriously," Paul's attorney, Stanton "Larry" Stein, said. "And we are working with authorities to make absolutely sure we do our part to uncover the truth."
A representative for Paul, who did not wish to be identified, told BuzzFeed News that Los Angeles authorities had not yet questioned Paul or even approached him for an interview as part of the investigation.
The representative said that Paul never saw anyone pass out at the party and that he "certainly wasn't involved" or anywhere around where the woman may have lost consciousness.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department declined to provide details about the investigation on Tuesday.
Paul's representative suggested that one could expect at least some of the guests to drink excessively and get sick at a party that was attended by hundreds of young people.
The representative said that Paul's party planner had hired 38 security officers who checked everybody's IDs and were stationed both inside and outside Paul's mansion to help keep the party under control.
The planner had also arranged for an ambulance with paramedics on the driveway because the party featured motocross and boxing events.
Arman Izadi, a nightclub promoter and self-proclaimed "mood director," said in an Instagram post that he was in charge of Paul's $500,000 party.
Izadi had previously pleaded guilty in Las Vegas to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, the Daily Beast reported last year.
Izadi was also arrested in 2013 on charges related to robbery, kidnapping, pimping, and battery after three women testified to a grand jury that Izadi had recruited them at parties and made them work as prostitutes, the Daily Beast reported. Most of the charges against him were later dropped amid allegations of misconduct by one of the Las Vegas detectives working on Izadi's case.
Izadi didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
A singer who attended Paul's party on Saturday said that she did not see or hear about anyone being drugged, but that she saw an "inebriated" woman being escorted out of the party by a few security officers.
Rosette Luve told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that she saw the woman walking, adding that she looked "super intoxicated." Luve said that she hadn't heard about drinks being spiked with drugs and that nothing happened to her girlfriends who "drank all night."
Another guest at the party, Tasha Mackk, told BuzzFeed News that she didn't see any drugs at the party.
"Just a bar and a good time," she said.
