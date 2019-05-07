YouTuber Jake Paul Is Taking The Allegation Of A Woman Being Drugged At His House Party "Very Seriously," His Lawyer Says

A woman's allegation that she blacked out after possibly being drugged at Jake Paul's party at his Calabasas mansion is being taken "very seriously" by the 22-year-old YouTuber, his lawyer told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating "a possible single occurrence of unwillful impairment" based on the woman's complaint filed Sunday, a day after Paul threw the party for rapper Desiigner's 22nd birthday.

The woman told police that she may have blacked out after "something was put in her drink" at the party, authorities said.

"We take this claim very seriously," Paul's attorney, Stanton "Larry" Stein, said. "And we are working with authorities to make absolutely sure we do our part to uncover the truth."

A representative for Paul, who did not wish to be identified, told BuzzFeed News that Los Angeles authorities had not yet questioned Paul or even approached him for an interview as part of the investigation.

The representative said that Paul never saw anyone pass out at the party and that he "certainly wasn't involved" or anywhere around where the woman may have lost consciousness.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department declined to provide details about the investigation on Tuesday.

Paul's representative suggested that one could expect at least some of the guests to drink excessively and get sick at a party that was attended by hundreds of young people.

The representative said that Paul's party planner had hired 38 security officers who checked everybody's IDs and were stationed both inside and outside Paul's mansion to help keep the party under control.



The planner had also arranged for an ambulance with paramedics on the driveway because the party featured motocross and boxing events.