The Kenosha Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake In The Back, Paralyzing Him, Won't Be Charged

A Kenosha police officer will not be charged over the August shooting of Jacob Blake, the Kenosha County district attorney announced Tuesday.

Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran with the Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin, shot 29-year-old Blake seven times in the back on Aug. 23, 2020, as he was walking to his car where his three children were seated.

Blake survived the shooting but was left paralyzed from the waist down.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced, "No Kenosha law enforcement officer in this case will be charged with any criminal offense based on the facts and the laws."

Graveley added that Blake would not be charged with any offenses.

"This was a tragedy first and foremost for Jacob Blake, who still suffers from grievous injuries," he said.

Graveley said a determining factor in the decision not to press charges against the officer was the finding by an independent use of force expert that the Sheskey acted reasonably and appropriately.



"That would be decisive to a jury determining whether the privilege of self-defense could ever be defeated beyond a reasonable doubt," he said.

Contrary to prior reporting, Blake had been armed with a knife and refused to drop it, Graveley said. Blake also later admitted to holding a knife, according to the district attorney.



In this context, Graveley said, the officer was justified in trying to stop him. "An armed man with a felony warrant who has resisted arrest appears to be about to flee in a disputed vehicle with one child in the back," Graveley said.

But Blake's attorney Ben Crump had previously said Blake was not carrying a knife.

Reacting to the decision on Tuesday, Crump expressed his disappointment on Twitter.

"We are immensely disappointed and feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family but the community that protested and demanded justice," he wrote.

In anticipation of protests over the charging decision, Kenosha's city council on Monday night approved a resolution to declare an emergency in the city, granting the mayor the power to respond quickly. Bracing for unrest, local businesses were boarded up and the city closed roads, limited bus routes, and installed protective fencing around public buildings.

Ahead of Tuesday's charging decision, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also mobilized 500 National Guard troops to assist local law enforcement.

"The National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation," the governor's office said in a press release.

On Monday night, Blake's family led a peaceful march through the city calling for Sheskey to be fired and charged with a crime.



"[Sheskey] tried to kill my son and could have killed my grandchildren,” Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., said at a press conference. "He shot him seven times in his back unjustifiably."

"Sheskey needs to be fired, indicted, have his day in court, and convicted," Justin Blake, Blake's uncle, told reporters. "Until we get that, the Blake family is not leaving Wisconsin."

