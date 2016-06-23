Ivanka Trump Accused Of Ripping Off Luxury Shoe Design

Italian shoe brand Aquazzura accuses Ivanka Trump for copying one of its popular shoe designs for her own company.

An Italian shoe company is suing Ivanka Trump for allegedly selling knock-offs of one its most popular designs.

Aquazzura, founded by Italian designer Edgardo Osorio in 2011, filed the lawsuit against the entrepreneur and daughter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The lawsuit, which also names Marc Fisher, who partnered with Trump to launch her eponymous footwear brand in 2010, accuses the duo of "seeking the same success Aquazzura experienced, but without having to put in the hard creative work."

The subject of the infringement lawsuit is one of Aquazzura's signature styles, the popular "Wild Thing" sandal.