Ithaca College Student Fatally Stabbed After "Large Fight" On Cornell University Campus

Police said that the stabbing took place at a party organized by the Delta Mu chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity — a historically black fraternity — at Cornell, The Ithacan reported.

Police said that several hundred college-aged students attended the event and "several physical altercations took place outside after the event concluded."

Nazaire and another Ithaca College student were found with stab wounds. First responders provided medical aid to both. Nazaire was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The other student, who has not been identified due to the ongoing homicide investigation, was treated and released from the hospital, the college said.

Police said no one had been arrested so far.

Cornell Interim President Hunter Rawlings III confirmed to BuzzFeed News in a statement that the fight broke out at a party hosted by Omega Psi Phi. Rawlings added that one the of the students "tragically, has died."

"We offer our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased student, 19-year-old Anthony Nazaire of Brooklyn, New York," Rawlings said in his statement. "Our thoughts are also with the injured student, who has been released from the hospital."

A police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the "events that transpired prior to, during, and after the stabbing are still being sorted out." Police reviewed numerous cell phone video recordings of the incident area and were asking the public to submit videos taken from 11 pm Saturday to 3 am Sunday, the spokesperson said.

There was no ongoing threat to the campus, according to the Cornell University Police Department.