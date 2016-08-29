BuzzFeed News

Ithaca College Student Fatally Stabbed After "Large Fight" On Cornell University Campus

Anthony Nazaire, a 19-year-old sophomore, died Sunday after he and another student were stabbed in a fight after a student-organized event on Cornell University’s campus.

Anthony Nazaire, a 19-year-old sophomore at Ithaca College in New York, died after he and another student were stabbed during a "large fight" that broke out at Cornell University's campus on Sunday, Ithaca College said.

Police responded to the brawl that broke out around 1:57 am local time following a student-organized event at Cornell University, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

Police said that the stabbing took place at a party organized by the Delta Mu chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity — a historically black fraternity — at Cornell, The Ithacan reported.

Police said that several hundred college-aged students attended the event and "several physical altercations took place outside after the event concluded."

Nazaire and another Ithaca College student were found with stab wounds. First responders provided medical aid to both. Nazaire was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The other student, who has not been identified due to the ongoing homicide investigation, was treated and released from the hospital, the college said.

Police said no one had been arrested so far.

Cornell Interim President Hunter Rawlings III confirmed to BuzzFeed News in a statement that the fight broke out at a party hosted by Omega Psi Phi. Rawlings added that one the of the students "tragically, has died."

"We offer our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased student, 19-year-old Anthony Nazaire of Brooklyn, New York," Rawlings said in his statement. "Our thoughts are also with the injured student, who has been released from the hospital."

A police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the "events that transpired prior to, during, and after the stabbing are still being sorted out." Police reviewed numerous cell phone video recordings of the incident area and were asking the public to submit videos taken from 11 pm Saturday to 3 am Sunday, the spokesperson said.

There was no ongoing threat to the campus, according to the Cornell University Police Department.

Nazaire, a business major from Brooklyn, graduated from the Brooklyn Theatre Arts High School and was a member of Brothers4Brothers — a student organization aiming to empower men of color on the Ithaca College campus, President Tom Rochon said in a statement.

"My deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Anthony Nazaire, the student who was killed," Rochon said. A campus-wide gathering is set to take place at 4 pm Monday at Ithaca's Muller Chapel.
"My deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Anthony Nazaire, the student who was killed," Rochon said.

A campus-wide gathering is set to take place at 4 pm Monday at Ithaca's Muller Chapel.

"God gave him gifts," Jacques Dorsainvil, Nazaire's godfather told the New York Daily News. "He would hold me and tell me how good he was going to be."

Nazaire had just returned to school after spending the summer with his family in Flatbush, Brooklyn, Dorsainvil said. "Less than one week he was here with us, today he’s gone," Dorsainvil told the Daily News.

"My boy had his business cards ready," Channelle Nazaire, a family member, said on Facebook in a series of posts mourning her cousin.

"I just wanted to go your graduation I'm going to your funeral instead," she said.

Channelle said that Nazaire was an "educated and well-mannered young man" who had a full scholarship to Ithaca College. "Somebody robbed my cousin of his life his opportunity to prove himself as a young black man that it is possible to go to college and have a career," she wrote in a Facebook post. "What saddens me the most is he didn't die here in Flatbush but died away at school," she said, adding that this was the first murder in Ithaca in nearly five years.
Channelle said that Nazaire was an "educated and well-mannered young man" who had a full scholarship to Ithaca College.

"Somebody robbed my cousin of his life his opportunity to prove himself as a young black man that it is possible to go to college and have a career," she wrote in a Facebook post.

"What saddens me the most is he didn't die here in Flatbush but died away at school," she said, adding that this was the first murder in Ithaca in nearly five years.

