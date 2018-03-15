Up To Six People Were Killed When A Pedestrian Bridge Collapsed At Florida International University

Police said the operation has turned from rescue to recovery, after authorities worked to inspect the crushed vehicles trapped under the bridge overnight.

Up to six people were killed and several others injured when a newly installed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles underneath, officials said.

Eight vehicles were trapped under the bridge and at least 10 people were transported to the hospital, officials said. Two of those people were extricated from the rubble, fire officials said.

Rescue teams were still searching for survivors Thursday evening, but by Friday police said the operation had turned from rescue to recovery. Police said their priority was to recover victims who remained under the collapsed bridge on Friday morning.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said up to six people were killed. Authorities confirmed Friday that one of the victims was a student at Florida International University but did not release other information about the victims.

Not only were multiple vehicles crushed under the weight of the bridge, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Dave Downey said Thursday an unknown number of construction workers were on the structure when it gave way.

"This bridge was about goodness, not sadness," Florida International University President Mark Rosenberg said during a news conference. "Now we're feeling immense sadness, incontrollable sadness, and our hearts go out to all those impacted."

Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez said the bridge was supposed to connect the university with Sweetwater, a project that had been ongoing since 2010.

"I couldn't believe that this very bridge that was being built and erected had actually collapsed," he said. "It is a very tragic day."

Construction crews were conducting tests on the bridge Thursday, Rosenberg said, but added they were "consistent with best practices."

"I know the tests occurred today and I believe that they did not prove to lead anyone to the conclusion that we would have this kind of a result, but I don't know that as fact," Rosenberg told reporters.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez told the Miami Herald stress tests were being conducted.

Officials plan to work overnight in search of victims and the possibility of survivors.

Mark McKenney, director of Kendall Regional Medical Center, told reporters that the hospital, located about three miles away from the bridge, received 10 patients from the scene.

Two of those patients were in critical condition, including one in his thirties who arrived in cardiac arrest, and a second who was in a coma, McKenney said.

The other eight patients, he said, were in stable condition.

Once rescue efforts are completed, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau will begin investigating the collapse, officials said.