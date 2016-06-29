BuzzFeed News

Here's The World's Most Awkward Three-Way Handshake

Come, friends. Pull up a chair and watch this car crash of a handshake.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on June 29, 2016, at 3:11 p.m. ET

U.S. President Barack Obama, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto hung out Wednesday at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa.

Chris Wattie / Reuters

Then this happened.

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

The most awkward three-way handshake EVER.

Peña Nieto&#x27;s hand was just left hanging, Trudeau literally had no idea what he was doing, and Obama looked both confused and as if he were counting down his days left in office.
Chris Wattie / Reuters

Pull up a chair and watch this monstrosity in motion.

.@CanadianPM @POTUS &amp; @EPN take a break during #NALS2016 for a quick photo-op in front of #Parliament Hill #cdnpoli
CPAC @CPAC_TV

"Stop it. You're making it weird."

"Stop it. You're making it weird." "No, you're making it weird." "Guys..." "Shake my hand!" "Seriously, guys."
T. Becket Adams @BecketAdams

"An unstoppable awkward monster."

omfg the three way handshake is an unstopable awkward monster https://t.co/PQFXYRKCx7
simon @stillwellgray

"The Canadian Handshake."

the canadian handshake makes its global debut https://t.co/rHNpvgi4RW
titled millenial @vmochama

Sure, it seemed awkward and complicated and Canadian...

This is a very complicated handshake
Jonathan Blake @jblakemn

But was it the secret ILLUMINATI HANDSHAKE?!?!

Finally, we now know the #illuminati handshake:
ClotureClub.com @ClotureClub

People certainly seemed to think so.

When the crew has a secret handshake
Maegan Vazquez @maeganvaz

Here's definitive proof.

open ur eyes, sheeple
David Mack @davidmackau

But was the failed three-way as awkward as this historic handshake between Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro?

*cringes, rolls over, dies* Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
White House

*cringes, rolls over, dies*

  1. Which handshake was more awkward?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    The bilateral handshake
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The three-way handshake
Which handshake was more awkward?
  1.  
    vote votes
    The bilateral handshake
  2.  
    vote votes
    The three-way handshake
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
