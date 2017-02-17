BuzzFeed News

This Makeup Brand Says It Will Not Sell Its Products To Trump Supporters

"We will never knowingly sell our products to people who support President Trump’s values."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on February 17, 2017, at 1:17 p.m. ET

Illamasqua, a UK-based makeup brand, is creating a bit of a stir on social media after pledging not to sell any of its products to supporters of President Trump.

"We have decided that we will never knowingly sell our products to people who support President Trump's values," the company said in a statement.

"Illamasqua believe in the freedom of expression, equality and diversity," the company said on its website. "That’s why we are horrified by President Trump’s actions to date. We refuse to remain silent while extreme right-wing populism gains momentum… wherever it is happening."

Before buying its products, the company is asking potential customers to pledge to "Human Fundamentalism values" which include nondiscrimination, "accepting responsibility on challenging social and climate issues," and speaking "for those who cannot speak up for themselves."

For those who don't agree with Illamasqua's principles, the company says, "DON'T BUY US."

Illamasqua @Illamasqua

Illamasqua's anti-fascism pledge states:

We’re realistic. We know we can’t stop anyone buying our products. But we also know that no matter how hard some people work to make themselves beautiful on the outside, make-up can never hide the ugliness inside. So please, if you don’t agree with the above DON’T BUY US.

Julian Kynaston, the founder of Illamasqua, told BuzzFeed News that the company will not ask potential customers if they are Trump supporters.

"We know that we can't physically stop people buying our makeup, and it's unethical to force people to change their beliefs, so through our pledge we are politely asking those who don't agree with our Human Fundamentalism values not to buy our products," Kynaston said.

He said the idea of the campaign was prompted by the "growing negativity and fear" Trump was "radiating."

"He is supposed to be the leader of the free world and right now he is setting it backwards by 100 years," Kynaston said.

Many people on Twitter applauded Illamasqua for "taking a very public stand against Trump and hate."

Wow @Illamasqua taking a very public stand against Trump and hate 👏👏
Heroine In Heels @LauraJHyatt

Wow @Illamasqua taking a very public stand against Trump and hate 👏👏

This person said an anti-fascism email was "unexpected" from a makeup brand.

Wow anti-Fascism email from @Illamasqua. Unexpected from a make up brand, just read it to the whole office. Very impressed.
EM @Dibsterss

Wow anti-Fascism email from @Illamasqua. Unexpected from a make up brand, just read it to the whole office. Very impressed.

The brand's anti-Trump message attracted some new customers as well.

@Illamasqua You just gained a new customer to replace one whose heart is filled with hate
Holly Rye @RyeHolly

@Illamasqua You just gained a new customer to replace one whose heart is filled with hate https://t.co/VE9vtM8NDF

"This just pushed me to order some of their stuff," a woman said.

Ive been intrested in this brand for a few years but this just pushed me to order some of their stuff 😁
Taylor 🐦 @TaylorTheSiren

Ive been intrested in this brand for a few years but this just pushed me to order some of their stuff 😁 https://t.co/scDJkAFaL2

"Love that Illamasqua stands for what they believe in as a brand," one beauty blogger said.

Love that @Illamasqua stands for what they believe in as a brand!! & their products are AMAZINGGG!!!💄❤️
LaurenGrigsbyMakeup @lauren_grigsby

Love that @Illamasqua stands for what they believe in as a brand!! &amp; their products are AMAZINGGG!!!💄❤️

However, the brand's anti-Trump stance provoked criticism from several people who questioned whether the company was forcing its political views on potential customers.

@Illamasqua so if I want your make-up I must align my political views with your own?
Clarky @SproutheadUk

@Illamasqua so if I want your make-up I must align my political views with your own?

Many said the campaign showed the brand's hypocrisy by "being intolerant to Trump supporters."

@__brust @Illamasqua Exactly. "We're going to display our tolerance by being intolerant to Trump supporters". Shining example of hypocrisy.
Tim Scott @tscott8380

@__brust @Illamasqua Exactly. "We're going to display our tolerance by being intolerant to Trump supporters". Shining example of hypocrisy.

"Except you're not about equality bc you discriminate Trump supporters???" one person said.

@Illamasqua except you're not about equality bc you discriminate Trump supporters??? Over makeup??
lay-z @CrownProblems

@Illamasqua except you're not about equality bc you discriminate Trump supporters??? Over makeup??

"Wow preaching equality and diversity yet not really showing it," another said.

@Illamasqua wow preaching equality and diversity yet not really showing it. I didn't vote for him but this is hypocritical on your part.
Analiz @GoddessVenom

@Illamasqua wow preaching equality and diversity yet not really showing it. I didn't vote for him but this is hypocritical on your part.

Kynaston responded to critics who felt that the brand was discriminating against people based on political views, saying, "Extreme right-wing views extend beyond day-to-day politics."

"Chants of 'Build that wall' are not political. They are fanatical," he said.

Kynaston said that the response to the campaign has been "99% positive — mainly from Americans, which is reassuring."

According to him about 50 people "have sworn never to buy from us again."

"Principles cost," he said.

