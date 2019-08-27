A DC Woman Is Divorcing Her Husband After He Left Her For Rep. Ilhan Omar

A Washington, DC, woman said in a divorce filing Tuesday that her political consultant husband left her for Rep. Ilhan Omar — after making a “shocking declaration of love” for the Minnesota congresswoman.

Dr. Beth Mynett, the medical director of the city’s Department of Corrections, said she separated from Timothy Mynett in early April after he told her “that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” according to the divorce filing in DC Superior Court, which was first reported by the New York Post.

Omar’s office, Beth Mynett, and Tim Mynett did not respond to requests for comment.

Tim Mynett was working as Omar’s political consultant when they met. Omar’s campaign paid Tim Mynett’s company, E. Street Group, more than $200,000 from August 2018 through June of this year for political consultancy services including internet advertising, digital communications, and fundraising consulting, according to Federal Election Commission records. Omar is currently married to Ahmed Hirsi.

Beth Mynett said that despite telling her husband that she loved him and was “willing to fight for the marriage,” he told her that was “not an option” and moved out of the couple’s home on April 8.