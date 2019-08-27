A DC Woman Is Divorcing Her Husband After He Left Her For Rep. Ilhan Omar
Dr. Beth Mynett said her political consultant husband, Tim Mynett, is in love with the Minnesota congresswoman.
A Washington, DC, woman said in a divorce filing Tuesday that her political consultant husband left her for Rep. Ilhan Omar — after making a “shocking declaration of love” for the Minnesota congresswoman.
Dr. Beth Mynett, the medical director of the city’s Department of Corrections, said she separated from Timothy Mynett in early April after he told her “that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” according to the divorce filing in DC Superior Court, which was first reported by the New York Post.
Omar’s office, Beth Mynett, and Tim Mynett did not respond to requests for comment.
Tim Mynett was working as Omar’s political consultant when they met. Omar’s campaign paid Tim Mynett’s company, E. Street Group, more than $200,000 from August 2018 through June of this year for political consultancy services including internet advertising, digital communications, and fundraising consulting, according to Federal Election Commission records. Omar is currently married to Ahmed Hirsi.
Beth Mynett said that despite telling her husband that she loved him and was “willing to fight for the marriage,” he told her that was “not an option” and moved out of the couple’s home on April 8.
Beth Mynett criticized her husband’s ability to care for the couple’s 13-year-old son, owing partly to his alleged affair with Omar, who has been a frequent target of anti-Muslim rhetoric, conspiracy theories, and death threats.
Beth Mynett said that days before her estranged husband’s “devastating and shocking declaration of love” for Omar, he took their 13-year-old son out for dinner with the representative at the family’s favorite neighborhood restaurant when Beth Mynett was out of town.
Mynett said that Tim Mynett put their son “in harm’s way” by taking him out in public with Omar, who, at the time, “had garnered a plethora of media attention along with death threats, one rising to the level of arresting the known would be assassin that same week.” She appears to be referring to a New York man who was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened to “put a bullet in [Omar’s] fucking skull.”
During the dinner, Omar gave the couple’s son a gift, and Tim Mynett brought her back inside the family’s home while Beth Mynett was away, the filing alleges. The next evening, Mynett said, her husband told their son that he was going to an event with Omar, but did not return home that night.
Beth Mynett also said that her husband’s involvement with their child had been “sporadic” due to his recent travel and long work hours that “now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments.”
