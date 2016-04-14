People Are Having A Meltdown After AMC Said It Was Considering "Texting-Friendly" Theaters

"You can’t tell a 22-year-old to turn off their cellphone. That’s not how they live their life."

"Look at this grinning fuckwit texting in the theater." —EVERYONE IN THE WORLD, except millennials

The reports emerged after AMC Entertainment's head Adam Aron told Variety on Wednesday: "You can’t tell a 22-year-old to turn off their cellphone. That’s not how they live their life."

Aron said that he was open to the possibility of having some texting-friendly theaters in an effort to appeal to millennials.

"When you tell a 22-year-old to turn off the phone, don't ruin the movie, they hear please cut off your left arm above the elbow," Aron told Variety.

He said that they would have to come up with a way to implement the idea that "doesn't disturb today's audiences."

"What may be more likely is we take specific auditoriums and make them more texting friendly," Aron said.