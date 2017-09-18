The storm, which rapidly strengthened on Monday, is expected to charge through the Caribbean this week, pummeling islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma.

The storm made landfall Monday night on Dominica, tearing up the island with 160 mph winds. The tiny sovereign nation had never before experienced a Category 5 hurricane, and early reports suggested that damage would be devastating, including widespread flooding and property damage.

In a series of Facebook posts, Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit chronicled Maria's harrowing arrival, and later, his own rescue.

"We do not know what is happening outside. We not dare look out. All we are hearing is the sound of galvanize flying. The sound of the fury of the wind. As we pray for its end!" he wrote Monday night.

"My roof is gone. I am at the complete mercy of the hurricane. House is flooding," he posted about half an hour later. Then simply: "I have been rescued."

In a longer statement later, Skeritt assessed the initial damage: "Initial reports are of widespread devastation. So far we gave lost all what money can buy and replace," he wrote.

"My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains."

"So, far the winds have swept away the roofs of almost every person I have spoken to or otherwise made contact with," he added. "The roof to my own official residence was among the first to go and this apparently triggered an avalanche of torn away roofs in the city and the countryside."