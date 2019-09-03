At Least Five People Were Killed As Hurricane Dorian Stalls Over The Bahamas
Dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge continued in the Bahamas with at least five people dead in the Abaco Islands.
At least five people were killed in the Abaco Islands as Hurricane Dorian stalled over the Bahamas, wreaking destruction and devastation on the islands.
"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy in parts of the northern Bahamas," the nation's prime minister, Hubert Minnis, said in a news conference Tuesday.
Minnis confirmed that five people in Abaco had died as a result of the hurricane that has reportedly destroyed thousands of homes on the island. At least 21people were injured and taken to hospitals, he said.
"The devastation is unprecedented and extensive," Minnis said.
"Life-threatening" storm surges rose 12 to 15 feet above normal tide levels "with higher destructive waves," according to the National Hurricane Center. Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2 storm early Tuesday.
However, the center warned residents to remain in shelter as dangerous winds with gusts of 140 mph and extreme flooding were expected to continue over Grand Bahama for much of Tuesday.
The hurricane made landfall on the Abaco Islands on Monday and then came to a catastrophic standstill over the Grand Bahama Island.
Several videos shared on social media showed cars, houses, airports, and hospitals submerged in raging flood waters.
Minnis said that downtown Grand Bahama was under 3 feet of water, including the ground floor of its hospital and the prime minister's office.
A video from Bahamian lawmaker Iram Lewis showed the Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport submerged under water.
In another video showing a residential street submerged in flood waters, Lewis told Florida Rep. Kionne McGhee that his family members, including a 4-month-old baby, were trapped in their house during the hurricane. Lewis later said his family was safe.
In another video sent to McGhee, a Bahamian minister said floodwaters outside his house had risen to 20 feet above sea level.
A video captured by an ABC News crew showed a group of people struggling to swim across raging floodwaters in Abaco. A man, three women, and two teen girls managed to swim to safety and take shelter at a bunker in the area, ABC News reported.
Other videos shared on social media showed the widespread destruction that the hurricane had caused on the islands.
Florida state Rep. Shevrin Jones shared a message from his cousin who said that he and his team had found a family curled up dead in each other's arms.
"Life-threatening" storm surges and hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of Florida's east coast as well as the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm could move to North Carolina's coast on Thursday, the center said.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.