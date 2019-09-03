At Least Five People Were Killed As Hurricane Dorian Stalls Over The Bahamas

At least five people were killed in the Abaco Islands as Hurricane Dorian stalled over the Bahamas, wreaking destruction and devastation on the islands.



"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy in parts of the northern Bahamas," the nation's prime minister, Hubert Minnis, said in a news conference Tuesday.

Minnis confirmed that five people in Abaco had died as a result of the hurricane that has reportedly destroyed thousands of homes on the island. At least 21people were injured and taken to hospitals, he said.

"The devastation is unprecedented and extensive," Minnis said.