At Least Five People Were Killed As Hurricane Dorian Stalls Over The Bahamas

Dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge continued in the Bahamas with at least five people dead in the Abaco Islands.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on September 3, 2019, at 11:23 a.m. ET

Ramon Espinosa / AP

At least five people were killed in the Abaco Islands as Hurricane Dorian stalled over the Bahamas, wreaking destruction and devastation on the islands.

"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy in parts of the northern Bahamas," the nation's prime minister, Hubert Minnis, said in a news conference Tuesday.

Minnis confirmed that five people in Abaco had died as a result of the hurricane that has reportedly destroyed thousands of homes on the island. At least 21people were injured and taken to hospitals, he said.

"The devastation is unprecedented and extensive," Minnis said.

Just some videos coming out of Abaco just to get an idea of the devastating state from Hurricane Dorian
Latrae Rahming @p0sitivechange

Just some videos coming out of Abaco just to get an idea of the devastating state from Hurricane Dorian

"Life-threatening" storm surges rose 12 to 15 feet above normal tide levels "with higher destructive waves," according to the National Hurricane Center. Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2 storm early Tuesday.

However, the center warned residents to remain in shelter as dangerous winds with gusts of 140 mph and extreme flooding were expected to continue over Grand Bahama for much of Tuesday.

Scenes out of Abaco again today following Hurricane Dorian
Bahamas Press @Bahamaspress

Scenes out of Abaco again today following Hurricane Dorian

The hurricane made landfall on the Abaco Islands on Monday and then came to a catastrophic standstill over the Grand Bahama Island.

Several videos shared on social media showed cars, houses, airports, and hospitals submerged in raging flood waters.

#GrandBahama getting a pounding from #HurricaneDorian #HurricaneDorian2019 at this hour. Major flooding is being reported. Hurricane Dorian coverage @ZNSBahamas242
Shenique Miller @sheniquemiller

#GrandBahama getting a pounding from #HurricaneDorian #HurricaneDorian2019 at this hour. Major flooding is being reported. Hurricane Dorian coverage @ZNSBahamas242

Minnis said that downtown Grand Bahama was under 3 feet of water, including the ground floor of its hospital and the prime minister's office.

Floodwaters at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport Grand Bahama - Emergency Room. Hurricane Dorian forced patients to evacuate the hospital. #DORIAN #HOSPITAL #hurricane
Bahamas Press @Bahamaspress

Floodwaters at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport Grand Bahama - Emergency Room. Hurricane Dorian forced patients to evacuate the hospital. #DORIAN #HOSPITAL #hurricane

A video from Bahamian lawmaker Iram Lewis showed the Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport submerged under water.

Hurricane Update: Iram Lewis, Member of Parliament, Central Grand Bahama sent me this video of Freeport International Airport: FPO
Dem House Leader @kionnemcghee

Hurricane Update: Iram Lewis, Member of Parliament, Central Grand Bahama sent me this video of Freeport International Airport: FPO

In another video showing a residential street submerged in flood waters, Lewis told Florida Rep. Kionne McGhee that his family members, including a 4-month-old baby, were trapped in their house during the hurricane. Lewis later said his family was safe.

Hurricane Update: Just sent to me by Iram Lewis, member of Parliament:- “Video recorded by my Niece Janice Lewis, who is now trapped at home with her mom Daisy, her four year old daughter, and a 4 months old baby boy. Breaking my heart that I cannot get to them.” #BahamasStrong
Dem House Leader @kionnemcghee

Hurricane Update: Just sent to me by Iram Lewis, member of Parliament:- “Video recorded by my Niece Janice Lewis, who is now trapped at home with her mom Daisy, her four year old daughter, and a 4 months old baby boy. Breaking my heart that I cannot get to them.” #BahamasStrong

In another video sent to McGhee, a Bahamian minister said floodwaters outside his house had risen to 20 feet above sea level.

Hurricane Update: 20 feet of water. This a video sent to me from the home of Honorable Michael Pintard, Minister of Agriculture and Marine. This is his home on Grand Lucayan Waterway
Dem House Leader @kionnemcghee

Hurricane Update: 20 feet of water. This a video sent to me from the home of Honorable Michael Pintard, Minister of Agriculture and Marine. This is his home on Grand Lucayan Waterway

A video captured by an ABC News crew showed a group of people struggling to swim across raging floodwaters in Abaco. A man, three women, and two teen girls managed to swim to safety and take shelter at a bunker in the area, ABC News reported.

RACE AGAINST TIME: Dramatic video shows group of people swimming through raging Bahamas floodwaters as the eye of Hurricane Dorian passed overhead. https://t.co/zXj7OIvYki
ABC News @ABC

RACE AGAINST TIME: Dramatic video shows group of people swimming through raging Bahamas floodwaters as the eye of Hurricane Dorian passed overhead. https://t.co/zXj7OIvYki

Other videos shared on social media showed the widespread destruction that the hurricane had caused on the islands.

Thinking of all the people stuck in this devastating storm. ♥️🙏🏽 #Bahamas #HurricaneDorian
Daniel Noriega @danoriegaa

Thinking of all the people stuck in this devastating storm. ♥️🙏🏽 #Bahamas #HurricaneDorian

Florida state Rep. Shevrin Jones shared a message from his cousin who said that he and his team had found a family curled up dead in each other's arms.

For who are asking about how bad are things in the Bahamas, this is a text my cousin who works for the Bahamian Govt - They are in need of our prayers and help!
Shevrin Jones @ShevrinJones

For who are asking about how bad are things in the Bahamas, this is a text my cousin who works for the Bahamian Govt - They are in need of our prayers and help!

"Life-threatening" storm surges and hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of Florida's east coast as well as the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm could move to North Carolina's coast on Thursday, the center said.

