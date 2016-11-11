Hundreds Of Students Walked A Girl To Class After She Was Allegedly Called The N-Word

In the video, Nkhama said that while she was on her way to class, a guy "went out of his way to bump into me and shove me off the sidewalk."

"He said, 'No niggers allowed on the sidewalk,'" Nkhama said. "I was just shocked, like I had no words."

She said another male student whom she did not know tried to come to her rescue and told the guy, "Dude what are you doing? That's not cool."

According to Nkhama, the guy then said, "Dude, like what...I'm just trying to make America great again."

"So if you voted for Donald Trump, I hope you understand what that means from someone else's point of view," Nkhama said in the video, which was widely shared on social media.

In a statement, Baylor University said they were aware "of a student who was pushed and subjected to racially offensive language from another student yesterday while on campus."

The university condemned the male student's behavior and said it was "deeply disturbing." They said they were working with Nkhama "to ensure she feels safe and supported by the Baylor community."

The university also commended the bystander "who intervened and defended the female student during this encounter."