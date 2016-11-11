Hundreds Of Students Walked A Girl To Class After She Was Allegedly Called The N-Word
Nearly 300 Baylor University students walked Natasha Nkhama to her class after she alleged that a student pushed her, called her the n-word, and told her he was "trying to make America great again."
Twitter user Jaileene Maite posted a video of her friend Natasha Nkhama describing an incident that took place on Nov. 9 at Baylor University in Texas.
After the video went viral, hundreds of students gathered on campus Friday to walk Nkhama to class and to support her using the hashtag #IWalkWithNatasha.
Around 300 students waited for Nkhama to come out of her class.
When Nkhama saw so many of her peers waiting for her, she couldn't stop her tears. "I just wanted to thank everyone for being here, and I want everyone who sees this to know that Baylor is a campus of love."
ADVERTISEMENT
And then hundreds of students walked Nkhama to class.
It was a massive entourage.
Nkhama also thanked the other male student who defended her during the incident. "To whoever defended me that day, I don't know who you are, but I thank you for being an example to everyone on campus."
"To the gentleman who said those words, I'm praying for you and I love you... And everyone here loves you, and we just want to see the world be a better place," Nkhama said.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.