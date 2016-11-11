BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Hundreds Of Students Walked A Girl To Class After She Was Allegedly Called The N-Word

news

Hundreds Of Students Walked A Girl To Class After She Was Allegedly Called The N-Word

Nearly 300 Baylor University students walked Natasha Nkhama to her class after she alleged that a student pushed her, called her the n-word, and told her he was "trying to make America great again."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 11, 2016, at 5:02 p.m. ET

Twitter user Jaileene Maite posted a video of her friend Natasha Nkhama describing an incident that took place on Nov. 9 at Baylor University in Texas.

this is my friend Natasha, and this happened today 11/9 at @Baylor.
Jaileene Maite @ijaileene

this is my friend Natasha, and this happened today 11/9 at @Baylor.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the video, Nkhama said that while she was on her way to class, a guy "went out of his way to bump into me and shove me off the sidewalk."

"He said, 'No niggers allowed on the sidewalk,'" Nkhama said. "I was just shocked, like I had no words."

She said another male student whom she did not know tried to come to her rescue and told the guy, "Dude what are you doing? That's not cool."

According to Nkhama, the guy then said, "Dude, like what...I'm just trying to make America great again."

"So if you voted for Donald Trump, I hope you understand what that means from someone else's point of view," Nkhama said in the video, which was widely shared on social media.

In a statement, Baylor University said they were aware "of a student who was pushed and subjected to racially offensive language from another student yesterday while on campus."

The university condemned the male student's behavior and said it was "deeply disturbing." They said they were working with Nkhama "to ensure she feels safe and supported by the Baylor community."

The university also commended the bystander "who intervened and defended the female student during this encounter."

After the video went viral, hundreds of students gathered on campus Friday to walk Nkhama to class and to support her using the hashtag #IWalkWithNatasha.

This crowd at @Baylor is crazy large for #IWalkWithNatasha
Cassie L. Smith @SmithCassie

This crowd at @Baylor is crazy large for #IWalkWithNatasha

Reply Retweet Favorite

Around 300 students waited for Nkhama to come out of her class.

Cop saying more than 300 people here for #IWalkWithNatasha. Students are saying teachers let them out early for th… https://t.co/2dwd0T77Y7
Cassie L. Smith @SmithCassie

Cop saying more than 300 people here for #IWalkWithNatasha. Students are saying teachers let them out early for th… https://t.co/2dwd0T77Y7

Reply Retweet Favorite

When Nkhama saw so many of her peers waiting for her, she couldn't stop her tears. "I just wanted to thank everyone for being here, and I want everyone who sees this to know that Baylor is a campus of love."

Natasha just came out.
Cassie L. Smith @SmithCassie

Natasha just came out.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"And Baylor is a campus who watches out for each other," Nkhama told the crowd.

"And that one person is not a reflection of us, they're a reflection of themselves. We look out for each other out here. And I want everyone to just continue to not allow things like that on our campus... because not on our campus."

ADVERTISEMENT

And then hundreds of students walked Nkhama to class.

#iwalkwithnatasha happening on @Baylor campus
Cassie L. Smith @SmithCassie

#iwalkwithnatasha happening on @Baylor campus

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was a massive entourage.

That line just keeps going.
Cassie L. Smith @SmithCassie

That line just keeps going.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nkhama also thanked the other male student who defended her during the incident. "To whoever defended me that day, I don't know who you are, but I thank you for being an example to everyone on campus."

"We just want to see the world be a better place"
Cassie L. Smith @SmithCassie

"We just want to see the world be a better place"

Reply Retweet Favorite

"To the gentleman who said those words, I'm praying for you and I love you... And everyone here loves you, and we just want to see the world be a better place," Nkhama said.

Crowd is dispersing at @Baylor Here's a shot from Rod Aydelotte from up high of #iwalkwithnatasha
Cassie L. Smith @SmithCassie

Crowd is dispersing at @Baylor Here's a shot from Rod Aydelotte from up high of #iwalkwithnatasha

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT