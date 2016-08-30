This Video Shows Hope Solo's Emotional Reaction To Her Suspension From US Soccer

The clip from Keeping Score — a docuseries following Solo and other US soccer players at the Rio Games — showed Solo's immediate reaction upon learning that she had been fired after an Aug. 24 meeting with Jill Ellis, the US women' national team coach, and Dan Flynn, the US Soccer secretary general.

Solo had come under fire for calling her Swedish opponents "cowards" after losing to them in the Olympics. "We played a bunch of cowards. The best team did not win today, I strongly, firmly believe that," Solo said after the match.

US Soccer President Sunil Gulati said Solo's comments were "unacceptable and do not meet the standard of conduct we require from our National Team players."