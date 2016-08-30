BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Video Shows Hope Solo's Emotional Reaction To Her Suspension From US Soccer

news

This Video Shows Hope Solo's Emotional Reaction To Her Suspension From US Soccer

"Seventeen fucking years...and it's over."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 30, 2016, at 3:36 p.m. ET

A video released Tuesday showed soccer star Hope Solo break down moments after finding out that she was suspended from the US national team for six months — and that her contract with the soccer federation was terminated.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The clip from Keeping Score — a docuseries following Solo and other US soccer players at the Rio Games — showed Solo's immediate reaction upon learning that she had been fired after an Aug. 24 meeting with Jill Ellis, the US women' national team coach, and Dan Flynn, the US Soccer secretary general.

Solo had come under fire for calling her Swedish opponents "cowards" after losing to them in the Olympics. "We played a bunch of cowards. The best team did not win today, I strongly, firmly believe that," Solo said after the match.

US Soccer President Sunil Gulati said Solo's comments were "unacceptable and do not meet the standard of conduct we require from our National Team players."

"Six months' suspension, no pay," Solo is seen telling her husband, Jerramy Stevens, as she enters the room after learning her fate. "Effective immediately," she adds, as Stevens comforts her.

youtube.com

"Terminated contract. Not just a suspension," Solo says. Stevens responds, "How can they do both?" She replies, "It's both."

youtube.com

"Seventeen fucking years and it's over," a tearful Solo is heard saying.

On Tuesday, Solo announced her decision to end her season with the Seattle Reign. In a statement, Solo said, &quot;Coming to terms with the fact I was fired from the U.S. Women’s National Team after 17 years of service has been devastating. After careful consideration, I have decided to end my season with the Seattle Reign, an organization I love playing for. Mentally, I am not there yet. After watching the team’s win against Portland this weekend and seeing Haley Kopmeyer playing so well in goal, I truly believe this decision is what’s best for me and for the Reign organization.&quot;The footage will be aired during the finale of Keeping Score on Sept. 2.
youtube.com

On Tuesday, Solo announced her decision to end her season with the Seattle Reign.

In a statement, Solo said, "Coming to terms with the fact I was fired from the U.S. Women’s National Team after 17 years of service has been devastating. After careful consideration, I have decided to end my season with the Seattle Reign, an organization I love playing for. Mentally, I am not there yet. After watching the team’s win against Portland this weekend and seeing Haley Kopmeyer playing so well in goal, I truly believe this decision is what’s best for me and for the Reign organization."

The footage will be aired during the finale of Keeping Score on Sept. 2.

Tamerra Griffin contributed to this report.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT