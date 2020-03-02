People Left Nasty Reviews For A Black Woman–Owned Company After It Was In A Target Ad. Its Sales Have Doubled.

When Target released an ad in February celebrating a black woman–owned company that sells feminine hygiene products, it sparked a flood of negative and nasty online reviews that accused the company of being “racist” to white people.

“I can't support a company in good faith that is openly racist about their customers,” one review on Trustpilot, a customer review website, said.



“Black girls are empowered using this product... I guess whites girls aren’t. I’ll be letting Target know about this racist company,” another review said.

But these negative reviews have only boosted the Honey Pot Company’s sales, its founder Beatrice Dixon told BuzzFeed News on Monday.

Dixon, who launched the plant-based feminine hygiene line in 2014, said that sales across the company’s retailers have jumped 20% to 30% since the backlash began over the Target commercial that was released Feb. 4.

On Monday, after a barrage of negative and racist reviews were posted on Trustpilot, Dixon said her company’s sales were up 40% to 50% higher than what they would be on a typical day.

The Target ad highlighted Dixon as an inspirational entrepreneur and diverse business leader.

In the ad, Dixon says, “The reason why it’s so important for Honey Pot to do well, is so the next black girl that comes up with a great idea, she could have a better opportunity. That means a lot to me.”