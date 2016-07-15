BuzzFeed News

Behold The Trump/Pence Logo That's Penetrating The Internet

Behold The Trump/Pence Logo That's Penetrating The Internet

"A good T in the P is all this election really needed."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on July 15, 2016, at 1:01 p.m. ET

After Donald Trump announced Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate on Friday, this...interesting Trump/Pence logo appeared in his fundraising email.

Trump and Pence intertwined in this new logo appearing in fundraising email
Jim Acosta @Acosta

Trump and Pence intertwined in this new logo appearing in fundraising email

And people's first thoughts were 🍆🍆🍆

Congratulations to @pentagram on the new Trump🍆Pence logo.
Mike Monteiro @monteiro

Congratulations to @pentagram on the new Trump🍆Pence logo.

They shared their penetrating thoughts about the art work.

The Trump/Pence logo should be pixellated at the point where the T penetrates the P's hole
Erin Gloria Ryan @morninggloria

The Trump/Pence logo should be pixellated at the point where the T penetrates the P's hole

"Hey that T is porking the P!"

Twitter reactions to Trump/Pence logo: 1.Looks like fascism 2.It's cheap and ugly 3.Hey that T is porking the P!
CalmTomb @CalmTomb

Twitter reactions to Trump/Pence logo: 1.Looks like fascism 2.It’s cheap and ugly 3.Hey that T is porking the P!

Trump: Mike, check your email. The logo is up! Pence: Umm … Trump: I am in you! Believe me, feels terrific!
Jamie O'Grady @JamieOGrady

Trump: Mike, check your email. The logo is up! Pence: Umm … Trump: I am in you! Believe me, feels terrific! |

Very few perceived the logo as an innocent, loving gesture.

New Trump logo features Pence's initial giving Trump's initial a hug
Judd Legum @JuddLegum

New Trump logo features Pence's initial giving Trump's initial a hug

Literally everyone else saw it as this:

hey has anyone else noticed the trump-pence logo looks like penetration
DougExeter @DougExeter

hey has anyone else noticed the trump-pence logo looks like penetration

And this.

I can't look at the new Trump/Pence logo and not see hands doing this
Jared Rizzi @JaredRizzi

I can't look at the new Trump/Pence logo and not see hands doing this

Also this.

When you turn the Trump/Pence logo upside down, it literally looks like a handjob
Erin Gloria Ryan @morninggloria

When you turn the Trump/Pence logo upside down, it literally looks like a handjob

"vigorous pencetration"

@Colecperrine @Popehat @jaydeflix @NYTnickc vigorous pencetration
Some kinda rando @ParSpec

@Colecperrine @Popehat @jaydeflix @NYTnickc vigorous pencetration

This guy animated the logo to clearly demonstrate how ...excited...Trump is about his VP pick.

.@jaydeflix @Popehat @NYTnickc
colé @Colecperrine

.@jaydeflix @Popehat @NYTnickc

Here's the SFW version of the logo.

in case any news outlets want to use the Trump-Pence logo, i made it safe for TV
Matt Negrin @MattNegrin

in case any news outlets want to use the Trump-Pence logo, i made it safe for TV

"A good T in the P is all this election really needed."

A good T in the P is all this election really needed.
Kyle Blaine @kyletblaine

A good T in the P is all this election really needed.

"This logo is not welcome in certain Indiana pizzerias."

This logo is not welcome in certain Indiana pizzarias
Sam Baker @sam_baker

This logo is not welcome in certain Indiana pizzarias

People analyzed the relationship between Trump and his running...mate.

Trump &amp; Pence already have a *very* close relationship, judging by what the T is doing to the P in this logo
Tim Long @mrtimlong

Trump &amp; Pence already have a *very* close relationship, judging by what the T is doing to the P in this logo

"When two people love each other very much and want to start a campaign together..."
Ellie Hall @ellievhall

"When two people love each other very much and want to start a campaign together..."

Pence is the power bottom in this relationship
Justin Miller @justinjm1

Pence is the power bottom in this relationship

This logo is an accurate representation of what running with Trump is doing to Pence's political career.
waitwait @waitwait

This logo is an accurate representation of what running with Trump is doing to Pence's political career. https://t.co/IQOL3frEgJ

WHO DESIGNED THIS THING?

"mr trump, governor pence we've brought in the consultants who designed your new campaign logo"
Oliver Willis @owillis

"mr trump, governor pence we've brought in the consultants who designed your new campaign logo"

Trump/Pence logo brainstorm: "What do we want people to think when they encounter our logo?" "Loud!" "Big!" "Unapologetic!" "Penetration!"
Michael Hagan @hagannn93

Trump/Pence logo brainstorm: "What do we want people to think when they encounter our logo?" "Loud!" "Big!" "Unapologetic!" "Penetration!"

"Please think of the children."

But how are we going to explain the Trump-Pence logo to our kids? Won't someone please think of the children?
Celeste Ng @pronounced_ing

But how are we going to explain the Trump-Pence logo to our kids? Won't someone please think of the children?

