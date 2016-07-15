Behold The Trump/Pence Logo That's Penetrating The Internet
"A good T in the P is all this election really needed."
After Donald Trump announced Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate on Friday, this...interesting Trump/Pence logo appeared in his fundraising email.
And people's first thoughts were 🍆🍆🍆
They shared their penetrating thoughts about the art work.
"Hey that T is porking the P!"
ADVERTISEMENT
Very few perceived the logo as an innocent, loving gesture.
Literally everyone else saw it as this:
And this.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also this.
"vigorous pencetration"
This guy animated the logo to clearly demonstrate how ...excited...Trump is about his VP pick.
Here's the SFW version of the logo.
ADVERTISEMENT
"A good T in the P is all this election really needed."
"This logo is not welcome in certain Indiana pizzerias."
People analyzed the relationship between Trump and his running...mate.
ADVERTISEMENT
WHO DESIGNED THIS THING?
"Please think of the children."
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.