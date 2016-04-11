BuzzFeed News

Hillary Clinton Vs. Cheesecake

Who won?

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on April 11, 2016, at 11:57 a.m. ET

Hillary Clinton, on Sunday, visited Junior's Cheesecake in Brooklyn — Home of the World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake.

Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images

Three fabulous cheesecakes were presented to her — original, strawberry, and pineapple.

She looked at them. They called to her, luscious, resplendent, and creamy AF.

Hillary Clinton stops in for some cheesecake at Junior's in Brooklyn
Monica Alba @albamonica

But Clinton knew only too well what happens when food is put before a presidential contender.

Clinton won't be eating cheesecake in front of the press: "I learned early on not to eat in front of all of you."
Dan Merica @danmericaCNN

This.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Scott Olson / Getty Images

"So I'm just sitting here pining. Pining for a bite," she said, trying to make light of the situation. Those gooey fuckers just sat there, waiting for her to succumb to temptation.

Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images

She looked at the cheesecake again, looking ready to grab that fork and stab it through its creamy heart.

&gt;@HillaryClinton examines a slice of cheesecake at Junior's this afternoon. She didn't take a single bite.
erica orden @eorden

She could have her cake, but she couldn't eat it.

Hillary Clinton says she wants to talk "cheesecake" instead of Bernie Sanders.
Liz Kreutz @ABCLiz

People waited with their cameras for the moment Clinton would give in.

Lots of people, both diners and staff, eager to snap a photo of Clinton with her cheesecake:
Hannah Chanpong @hannahfc

But she stayed strong.

Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images

"YOU WILL NOT DEFEAT ME!" —Clinton to cheesecake, probably.

Seth Wenig / AP

Must. 😥 Not. 😥 Eat. 😥 Cheesecake. 😥

Another view of @HillaryClinton pining for that cheesecake, but not taking a single bite.
erica orden @eorden

"I love you, but we cannot be together."

I just want someone to look at me the way Hillary Clinton is looking at this piece of cheesecake.
Jason Sparks @sparksjls

"When this shitshow is over, I want those three in a doggie bag." —Clinton to this unsuspecting congressman, probably.

Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
