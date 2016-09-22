Hillary Clinton Appeared On "Between Two Ferns" And Totally Regretted It

BuzzFeed News

"I really regret doing this." —Clinton

Hillary Clinton appeared on Zach Galifianakis’s Between Two Ferns to talk about possibly being the first "girl president" of the US and about Donald Trump.

This is how the presidential nominee was introduced.

funnyordie.com

Galifianakis asked Clinton about her experience as "Secretary" and how President Obama liked his coffee: "Like himself? Weak."

funnyordie.com

He told Clinton he wanted to meet the person who made her pantsuits, "because for Halloween I wanted to go as a librarian from outer space."

funnyordie.com
They also discussed Trump...a lot.

funnyordie.com

"When you see how well it works for Donald Trump, do you ever think to yourself, Oh, maybe I should be more racist?" he asked Clinton.

funnyordie.com
funnyordie.com

They also discussed what Clinton and Trump would wear to the debates.

Clinton said Trump would wear his "red power tie." Galifianakis suggested, "Or maybe like a white power tie."

Galifianakis ended the interview asking Clinton what was the best way to reach her. "Email?"

funnyordie.com

Yep.

funnyordie.com
