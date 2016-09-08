Women Are Totally Relating To Hillary Clinton's Explanation Of Why She Seems "Walled Off"

"I had to learn as a young woman to control my emotions."

Clinton said the incident occurred when she was a college senior about to take a law school admissions test at Harvard.

She said she was one of the few women in a big classroom when a group of men began yelling things such as, "You don't need to be here" and "There's plenty else you can do" at the women.

Clinton recalled one of the men saying, "If you take my post, I'll get drafted, and I'll go to Vietnam, and I'll die."

"It was intense," Clinton said. "It got very personal." She said she couldn't respond or afford to get distracted and mess up the test.

"So I just kept looking down, hoping that the proctor would walk in the room," she said.