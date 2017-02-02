These High School Students Did A Nazi Salute For Their Class Photo
Photos on social media appeared to show some students at a Texas high school doing the Nazi salute for their "silly" class photo.
A photo circulating on social media Wednesday, appeared to show students at a Texas high school doing the Nazi salute for their class photo.
Twitter user, Louis McCorgi Lee, shared photos of the incident, claiming that some white students at Cypress Ranch High School did the Nazi salute for the class of 2017's "silly picture."
A brief video published by the Dallas Morning News Thursday also shows several students raising their arms during the panoramic picture.
"CFISD is extremely disappointed with the actions that were taken by some students at one of our campuses," the school district said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.