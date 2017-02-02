BuzzFeed News

These High School Students Did A Nazi Salute For Their Class Photo

These High School Students Did A Nazi Salute For Their Class Photo

Photos on social media appeared to show some students at a Texas high school doing the Nazi salute for their "silly" class photo.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Last updated on February 2, 2017, at 10:08 p.m. ET

Posted on February 2, 2017, at 4:25 p.m. ET

A photo circulating on social media Wednesday, appeared to show students at a Texas high school doing the Nazi salute for their class photo.

Twitter user, Louis McCorgi Lee, shared photos of the incident, claiming that some white students at Cypress Ranch High School did the Nazi salute for the class of 2017's "silly picture."

this is happening at my siblings' middle and high schools in houston.
this is happening at my siblings' middle and high schools in houston.

Screenshots of text messages shared by Lee alleged that some girls "did the black power fist and so a bunch of white boys did the nazi salute!"

Lee told BuzzFeed News that his brother is a senior at Cypress Ranch High School and was there when the incident took place. His brother was not in the photos, Lee said.

A brief video published by the Dallas Morning News Thursday also shows several students raising their arms during the panoramic picture.

"CFISD is extremely disappointed with the actions that were taken by some students at one of our campuses," the school district said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.

"Please know that we understand the serious nature of the incident and appropriate action has been taken," the statement said. The school did not provide details on what actions were taken, and how many students were involved.

In a letter to parents, principal Bob Hull said the school was conducting an investigation, and implicated students would be "punished" according to the Student Code of Conduct.

The letter — provided to BuzzFeed News — said, "This letter is to make you aware of a situation that occurred on our campus today while our senior class was taking a large group panoramic picture. Several of our students made the poor choice of displaying inappropriate gestures during this time. Unfortunately, many of these images have been shared on social media. This is extremely disappointing as this is not an accurate representation of our student body."

