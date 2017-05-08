Rachel was electrocuted and drowned while working as a lifeguard at the Heritage Point Pool in September.

She would have graduated from the William G. Enloe Magnet High School in June.

For days, family and friends slammed the school for refusing to have a memorial for Rachel during the graduation ceremony.

The school had said that it would not acknowledge Rachel during graduation "based on guidelines recommended by the National Association of School Psychologists."

The school's principal told Rachel's mother that the reason for not having a memorial for her daughter was because the graduation ceremony was meant to be a "celebration" and they wanted to ensure it "maintains a happy, vibrant feel."

On Monday, school officials changed course and said that they would acknowledge Rachel during the ceremony, her mother, Michelle Rosoff, confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

The school will place a vase with a rose and a ribbon on stage in Rachel's honor and the graduation ceremony will include a moment of silence with reference to Rachel by name, according to her mother. The school valedictorian will also be free to decide whether to mention Rachel in his speech.

"We appreciate the willingness of Rachel Rosoff's family to resolve the question of Rachel's recognition during a painful and difficult time for all who knew her," Lisa Luten, a spokesperson for Wake County Schools, said in a statement on Monday. "We would also like to thank Enloe Principal Will Chavis for his quiet and persistent efforts to help us reach an agreement."