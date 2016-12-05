Edgar Maddison Welch was arrested after police said he came to investigate a ludicrous conspiracy theory that a popular restaurant secretly provides underage prostitutes to top Democrats.

Police on Sunday arrested Edgar Maddison Welch, a 28-year-old North Carolina man who authorities said came armed with an assault rifle to "self-investigate" a popular restaurant in Washington, DC, that has become the subject of a conspiracy theory known as "Pizzagate."



Welch was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly entered Comet Ping Pong — a bar and music venue — and pointed his gun at a employee of the restaurant, police said. The employee managed to flee and notify police, and described hearing three loud bangs from inside the bar while outside getting pizza dough from a freezer, according to court documents obtained Monday by BuzzFeed News.



After his arrest, Welch told police that he had come to Comet Ping Pong to "self-investigate 'Pizzagate,'" the fictitious online conspiracy theory that alleges Democratic operatives who ordered pizza from there were speaking in code about procuring underage prostitutes.



Welch told police he heard Comet Ping Pong was harboring "child sex slaves" and that he wanted to see for himself if they were there, court documents state. Welch also allegedly said he armed himself "to help rescue them."

Welch ultimately surrendered "when he found no evidence that underage children were bing harbored in the restaurant," the court documents add.

Police ultimately recovered an AR-15 assault rifle and a black handgun from the scene. Welch fired several shots from the rifle, hitting walls, a door, and a computer desktop, the court documents state.

Police said the Welch case is still under investigation.



