Here's What We Know About That "Sex Tape" That Trump Referenced

The Republican nominee for president called the former Miss Universe Alicia Machado "disgusting" and asked the public to check out her "sex tape."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Last updated on September 30, 2016, at 3:04 p.m. ET

Posted on September 30, 2016, at 2:38 p.m. ET

Donald Trump on Friday went on a Twitter tirade against former Miss Universe Alicia Machado — who recently endorsed Hillary Clinton and has publicly accused Trump of mistreating and insulting her after she won the title in 1996.

Wow, Crooked Hillary was duped and used by my worst Miss U. Hillary floated her as an "angel" without checking her past, which is terrible!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Wow, Crooked Hillary was duped and used by my worst Miss U. Hillary floated her as an "angel" without checking her past, which is terrible!

In a series of tweets, Trump said Clinton had been tricked by Machado into touting her as a "paragon of virtue" without checking her apparently sordid past.

Trump had also ridiculed Machado about her weight gain after winning the Miss Universe title, calling her "an eating machine."

Calling Machado "disgusting," Trump then asked the public to "check out [her] sex tape."

Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?

The most recent notable mention of Machado's "sex tape" appeared in The Daily Caller, a politically conservative website, which published a story on Tuesday titled "Porn Star Campaigns for Hillary Clinton."

The story says Machado modeled nude for Playboy and &quot;is in a sextape.&quot; &quot;A sex-tape of Machado and a co-star on the Venezuelan reality show La Granja was released in 2005,&quot; the story said.
The story says Machado modeled nude for Playboy and "is in a sextape."

"A sex-tape of Machado and a co-star on the Venezuelan reality show La Granja was released in 2005," the story said.

Other outlets like Radar Online followed suit, calling attention to Machado's "sex tape."

They appeared to be referring to an incident in which Machado was reportedly filmed having sex with a co-star on a 2005 episode of a Spanish reality show similar to Big Brother.

The show, La Granja VIP — which translates to &quot;The Farm VIP&quot; — featured celebrities who live and work together on a farm. Machado and co-star Fernando Acaso were forced to leave the show after cameras filmed them having sex at night, People Español reported.
The show, La Granja VIP — which translates to "The Farm VIP" — featured celebrities who live and work together on a farm. Machado and co-star Fernando Acaso were forced to leave the show after cameras filmed them having sex at night, People Español reported.

Most Google search results for "Alicia Machado sex tape" are clips from her encounter with Acaso on La Granja VIP.

Some results are pornographic videos that claim to feature Machado, but it's not her in them, as debunking website Snopes.com pointed out. One recurring video that appears on popular porn websites and claims to star Machado but actually features a porn star who vaguely resembles the former Miss Universe, Snopes.com reported.

In conclusion: Trump's claims of Machado's sullied "past" seem to be confined to her sexual encounter on a reality show and a Playboy photo shoot.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

