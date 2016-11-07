Here's What The Polls Say Before Election Day
Hillary Clinton is in the lead.
Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump in several polls on the eve of the election. Most are the final national polls for the polling outlets before Tuesday.
Here's what's out there:
Clinton has a four-point lead in the final NBC/WSJ poll.
She has a six-point lead in the final NBC/Survey Monkey poll.
Clinton leads Trump by three points in the final Bloomberg poll.
Fox News' final national poll has Clinton ahead by four points.
She also holds a four-point lead in the final CBS News poll.
The Los Angeles Times' final poll showed Clinton winning the election with 352 electoral votes.
The latest ABC News/Washington Post tracking poll, which will release another update on Monday, shows Clinton leading Trump by four points.
