Here's What The Polls Say Before Election Day

Hillary Clinton is in the lead.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 7, 2016, at 11:56 a.m. ET

Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump in several polls on the eve of the election. Most are the final national polls for the polling outlets before Tuesday.

Here's what's out there:

Clinton has a four-point lead in the final NBC/WSJ poll.

Final national NBC/WSJ poll of '16 race Clinton 44 Trump 40 Johnson 6 Stein 2 2way Clinton 48 Trump 43 Nov 3-5, MOE +/- 2.7
Mark Murray @mmurraypolitics

Final national NBC/WSJ poll of '16 race Clinton 44 Trump 40 Johnson 6 Stein 2 2way Clinton 48 Trump 43 Nov 3-5, MOE +/- 2.7

She has a six-point lead in the final NBC/Survey Monkey poll.

Clinton leads Trump by three points in the final Bloomberg poll.

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump by 3 points in final @bpolitics national poll https://t.co/yC3H1sOZhH
Bloomberg Politics @bpolitics

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump by 3 points in final @bpolitics national poll https://t.co/yC3H1sOZhH

Fox News' final national poll has Clinton ahead by four points.

#BREAKING Clinton leads Trump by 4pts @FoxNews natl #Poll MORE: https://t.co/lhufLt8OQh
Fox News Poll @foxnewspoll

#BREAKING Clinton leads Trump by 4pts @FoxNews natl #Poll MORE: https://t.co/lhufLt8OQh

She also holds a four-point lead in the final CBS News poll.

JUST IN: Final CBS News poll of Campaign 2016 Clinton 45 Trump 41 Johnson 5 Stein 2 (Clinton was +3 late last week, now +4)
Steven Portnoy @stevenportnoy

JUST IN: Final CBS News poll of Campaign 2016 Clinton 45 Trump 41 Johnson 5 Stein 2 (Clinton was +3 late last week, now +4)

The Los Angeles Times' final poll showed Clinton winning the election with 352 electoral votes.

LATimes, whose poll w/ USC Dornsife has consistently shown good numbers for Trump, now sees Clinton winning 352 EVs! https://t.co/voe2n3y9Ps
Jim Roberts @nycjim

LATimes, whose poll w/ USC Dornsife has consistently shown good numbers for Trump, now sees Clinton winning 352 EVs! https://t.co/voe2n3y9Ps

The latest ABC News/Washington Post tracking poll, which will release another update on Monday, shows Clinton leading Trump by four points.

NEW: Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump by four points in latest @ABC News/WaPo tracking poll:… https://t.co/V7MyvHT3R0
ABC News Politics @ABCPolitics

NEW: Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump by four points in latest @ABC News/WaPo tracking poll:… https://t.co/V7MyvHT3R0

