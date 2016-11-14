BuzzFeed News

Here Are Some Of The Incendiary Stories Published By Trump's Chief Strategist

Trump's appointment of Stephen Bannon, who for years was the top executive at far-right news website Breitbart, has drawn criticism from anti-discrimination groups.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on November 14, 2016, at 11:48 a.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday appointed Stephen Bannon, the controversial executive chairman of far-right website Breitbart, as his chief White House strategist and counselor.

The appointment — Bannon first served as the Trump campaign&#x27;s CEO — has drawn criticism from political strategists and anti-discrimination groups for his propagation of the alt-right, a movement primarily embraced by male white nationalists.
The appointment — Bannon first served as the Trump campaign's CEO — has drawn criticism from political strategists and anti-discrimination groups for his propagation of the alt-right, a movement primarily embraced by male white nationalists.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a hate-watch group, called Bannon the "main driver behind Breitbart becoming a white ethno-nationalist propaganda mill."

And the Anti-Defamation League said, "It is a sad day when a man who presided over the premier website of the 'alt-right' — a loose-knit group of white nationalists and unabashed anti-Semites and racists — is slated to be a senior staff member in the 'people's house.'"

Under Bannon's tenure, Breitbart published incendiary and often racist content targeting minorities, women, immigrants, and the LGBT community. These included stories by writers the SPLC called the "hate group leaders of the anti-Muslim variety like [Pamela] Geller, [Frank] Gaffney, and [David] Horowitz."

Bannon himself railed against the mainstream media in many of his articles, echoing his boss&#x27;s rallying cry against &quot;the dishonest media.&quot;
Bannon himself railed against the mainstream media in many of his articles, echoing his boss's rallying cry against "the dishonest media."

In 2016, Breitbart published a story labeling Republican Bill Kristol a "renegade Jew" for his efforts in opposing Trump's presidential campaign.

Bannon himself was accused by his ex-wife of trying to stop her from sending their children to private schools that had a large number of Jewish students. During their divorce proceedings, his ex-wife, Mary Louise Piccard, claimed in court filings, &quot;He said that he doesn’t like Jews and that he doesn’t like the way they raise their kids to be ‘whiny brats’ and that he didn’t want the girls to go to school with Jews.&quot;
Bannon himself was accused by his ex-wife of trying to stop her from sending their children to private schools that had a large number of Jewish students.

During their divorce proceedings, his ex-wife, Mary Louise Piccard, claimed in court filings, "He said that he doesn’t like Jews and that he doesn’t like the way they raise their kids to be ‘whiny brats’ and that he didn’t want the girls to go to school with Jews."

In a 2016 article on Megyn Kelly, the Fox News anchor who took on Trump, Bannon slammed her for wearing "daring" clothes — "better suited for a Victoria’s Secret model than a journalist" — and questioned her "blonde ambition" and ascent to fame.

Bannon also wrote a piece saying that the sexual harassment lawsuit against ousted Fox News head Roger Ailes was a Democratic establishment plot to increase Hillary Clinton's chance of winning and give momentum to the Black Lives Matter movement "and all the rest of the crazies."

While criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement and the outrage over police-involved shootings of unarmed black men, Bannon wrote, &quot;In the meantime, here’s a thought: What if the people getting shot by the cops did things to deserve it?&quot;
While criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement and the outrage over police-involved shootings of unarmed black men, Bannon wrote, "In the meantime, here’s a thought: What if the people getting shot by the cops did things to deserve it?"

The site also published several of stories under the tag "Black Crime" as a counterpoint to the Black Lives Matter movement and police-involved shootings of black men.

In one article titled, &quot;5 Devastating Facts About Black-on-Black Crime,&quot; the author called Black Lives Matter protesters &quot;blood-lusting junkies&quot; and wrote &quot;the ugly truth behind #BlackLivesMatter is that black people killing other black people does nothing to advance its political power in the same way that one white cop killing a black criminal can.&quot;
In one article titled, "5 Devastating Facts About Black-on-Black Crime," the author called Black Lives Matter protesters "blood-lusting junkies" and wrote "the ugly truth behind #BlackLivesMatter is that black people killing other black people does nothing to advance its political power in the same way that one white cop killing a black criminal can."

Less than two weeks after Dylann Roof — who posed with the Confederate flag — killed nine people at a historic black church in Charleston in 2015, Breitbart published a story on the "glorious heritage" of the flag.

Bannon also gave free rein to Milo Yiannopoulos, the alt-right provocateur who was banned from Twitter for inciting a harassment campaign against Leslie Jones. Yiannopoulos has published dozens of stories unabashedly targeting women and minorities.

In one story encouraging readers to fat-shame people, Yiannopoulos wrote, "You see, if a fatty isn’t shamed immediately, it’s likely that the hambeast’s self-destructive behaviour might spread to its friends."

Yiannopoulos also compared Planned Parenthood's president to Hitler and the organization's work to the Holocaust.

&quot;Planned Parenthood can attribute a good portion of their boffo baby-killing business to their president since 2006, Cecile Richards,&quot; he wrote. &quot;Richards is well on her way to personally matching Hitler’s body count.&quot;
"Planned Parenthood can attribute a good portion of their boffo baby-killing business to their president since 2006, Cecile Richards," he wrote. "Richards is well on her way to personally matching Hitler’s body count."

In an article accusing women of lying about online harassment — where Bannon told them to log off the internet to avoid it — he wrote, "I, Donald Trump and the rest of the alpha males will continue to dominate the internet without feminist whining."

