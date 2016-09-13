Someone's Heart Was Found In A Ziploc Bag In A Field

Sgt. Jim Fulton of the Norwalk Police Department told BuzzFeed News Tuesday that the coroner's office was testing the heart to confirm if it was human. "We are reasonably certain it was a human heart — 95%," Fulton said.

"It's a pretty unusual find," he added.

An EMS crew called the police department on Aug. 25 to report that they had possibly located a human heart in a field where the crew usually parked.

At first, the crew members threw the heart in a dumpster after the dispatcher told them to get rid of it, Fulton said. But they retrieved it from the trash and called the police after the dispatcher told them it could be human.