news

Donald Trump And Arnold Schwarzenegger Had A Twitter Feud Over "Celebrity Apprentice"

Because 2016...oh wait.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on January 6, 2017, at 11:32 a.m. ET

The president-elect decided to pick on The New Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger on Friday.

Trump called out Schwarzenegger for low ratings on the new season of the show — which premiered on Monday — and compared it to the time when he, "the ratings machine, DJT", hosted the show.

Note: Trump still appears in the credits as the show's executive producer.

BUT THEN...

ARNOLD WAS LIKE: "I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR YOU..."

And he went in on Trump, saying, "There's nothing more important than the people's work." (Are you reading this in his Terminator voice, like I am?)

Shots were fired.

Arnold did not hold back.

He even gave Trump some history homework.

People really took advantage of this opportunity to use some choice Arnold Schwarzenegger GIFs.

2017 to 2016: "You're terminated."

