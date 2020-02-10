A Model Denied Luring A Woman To Harvey Weinstein’s Hotel Bathroom, Where He Allegedly Assaulted Her

In dramatic testimony on Monday, a model and social media influencer vehemently denied luring Lauren Marie Young to Harvey Weinstein’s hotel suite and shutting the door to the bathroom, where he allegedly trapped Young and masturbated while groping her breast.

“That never happened,” Claudia Salinas said in court Monday. “If I had done that, I would remember that. I never closed a door behind anybody ever.”

Last week, Young, also a model, testified that Salinas followed her and Weinstein into the producer’s hotel suite after a meeting at the hotel bar in Los Angeles in 2013. In her testimony, Young said Salinas shut the suite’s bathroom door, trapping her inside with Weinstein. He allegedly groped Young while masturbating naked. Young claimed Salinas was “standing right there” when she managed to leave the bathroom.

Salinas said that the meeting at the Montage hotel bar took place, but she contested other aspects of Young’s account of the night. Not only did Salinas deny shutting the bathroom door on Young — she denied being in the suite altogether.

However, Salinas acknowledged that she previously told investigators that she did not know if Young went to Weinstein’s room that night and that her only recollection of the “uneventful” evening was that she had met Weinstein and Young for drinks at the hotel bar.



Salinas had told investigators last year that she did not remember if anything had happened after she, Weinstein, and Young met for drinks.

“I don’t recall, but it could have happened,” Salinas had told investigators in 2019, referring to the alleged assault.



She told the court Monday, “I meant that if it happened, I most certainly wasn’t there.”



She also said that she wasn’t present in any “bathroom scenario” involving Young or Weinstein and that she had never seen Weinstein in a bathroom robe.