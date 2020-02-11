Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyers Had Witnesses Repeatedly Say How “Normal” A Woman Appeared After An Alleged Sexual Assault

The defense’s witnesses were called to dispute their friends’ accounts by saying the women did not appear to be distressed after the alleged assaults.

David Dee Delgado / Getty Images Harvey Weinstein arrives in court.

NEW YORK — To dispute the accounts of women who’ve accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and rape, his lawyers called former friends of the women to testify that they appeared “normal” and “seemed OK” in the immediate aftermath of the alleged attacks.

Over the course of five weeks, six women have testified about alleged sexual assaults by Weinstein, once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood.



Prosecutors in New York have relied solely on the often harrowing accounts from these women to show jurors that Weinstein was a sexual predator with a pattern of manipulating and coercing women into nonconsensual and degrading acts.

Weinstein’s lawyers have attempted to counter this narrative by having witnesses repeatedly say how “normal” and “OK” the women seemed to be after the producer allegedly assaulted them and that their relationships with him appeared to be consensual. Weinstein is charged with raping an aspiring actor, Jessica Mann, in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a former production assistant, Mimi Haley, in 2006. Prosecutors called four other women to testify that they were sexually assaulted by the disgraced Hollywood producer in order to establish a pattern of his predatory behavior over the years.

Weinstein, 67, has maintained that all the sexual encounters were consensual. Last week, Mann, 34, gave excruciating testimony of how Weinstein allegedly raped her, forced oral sex on her, and manipulated her into a degrading relationship, which she said included him wanting to film her having sex, urinating on her, and asking if she liked his “big Jewish dick.” Weinstein’s lawyers called two of Mann’s friends to testify that she did not appear to be in any sort of distress the day Weinstein allegedly raped her at the DoubleTree hotel in Manhattan in March 2013.

David Dee Delgado / Getty Images Jessica Mann

Before resting their case on Tuesday, Weinstein’s lawyers called Thomas Richards, a Los Angeles–based talent agent, who met Mann and Weinstein for breakfast at the DoubleTree hotel. Mann alleged that Weinstein had raped her before the breakfast meeting.

Richards, 47, who could not recall many of the specifics of the meeting, said in court that Mann appeared “normal” at the breakfast with Weinstein. “Tell the ladies and gentlemen of the jury how Jessica Mann appeared to you the last time you saw her that morning in New York,” Arthur Aidala, one of Weinstein’s lawyers, asked Richards.

“Normal,” he replied. Aidala asked him to “elaborate” on what his definition of "normal" is. “Her everyday self,” Richards said. Aidala also asked Richards if anything about Mann’s appearance — including her complexion, her hair, her breathing, and the way she was dressed — “stood out” to him at breakfast, to which he said "no." Aidala also asked him if her eyes were “swollen or puffy,” and he said "no." “Was there any indication to you whatsoever that Jessica Mann, that morning when you were having breakfast with her, was in any sort of distress?” Aidala asked. “No,” Richards replied. Richards said that the three of them “made small talk” during breakfast. He also said that during the breakfast Mann had pulled him aside for a private conversation and asked him if it would be OK if she didn’t return to Los Angeles with him, as Weinstein had asked her to stay an extra night in New York. Richards said that Mann also appeared “normal” during that conversation.



During cross-examination, prosecutors questioned whether it was possible that Mann had only asked Richards if it was OK with him because she did not want to stay the extra night and whether he might have missed a cue from his friend — but, after an objection from the defense, the judge did not allow Richards to answer those questions. Prosecutors drew from the Weinstein defense team’s playbook of grilling witnesses about their memory and social habits by casting doubt on Richards’ memory and questioning him about how much he had to drink the night before breakfast. “Did you enjoy yourself by drinking a lot the night before?” prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon asked Richards. “What do you mean by 'a lot'?” Richards asked, evoking laughter in the court.

Seth Wenig / AP Talita Maia