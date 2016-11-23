A Harvard Professor Received An Anti-Semitic Note That Said "Drain The Swamp"

Facebook

When he first saw the note, Levinson said he felt "dismay" and found it "disturbing," but also "fundamentally bizarre" because it appeared to have been mailed to him from the UK.

While there was no direct evidence linking the note to a Trump supporter, Levinson said there was "certainly a correlation" as Trump had reached out "more directly and politically to the kind of nationalist sentiment in Europe." Levinson highlighted Trump's suggestion that the British government appoint Nigel Farage, the controversial leader of UK's anti-immigrant UKIP party, as ambassador to the US.

He said that the use of "Juden Raus" was "interesting in its use of German and the conscious imitation of Naziism."

Levinson said that he did not feel threatened by the note, which he reported to the Harvard Law School; the Southern Poverty Law Center, which is tracking hate crimes since the election; and the Anti-Defamation League. He said that he had spoken to a Harvard police officer on Monday.

"The people I really fear for are immigrants in the US, particularly Muslims," Levinson said. "They're the people, I think, who have a legitimate reason to feel genuinely threatened and scared."

