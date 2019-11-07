A Far-Right Journalist Took A Swing At Glenn Greenwald On A Live Radio Show

Glenn Greenwald got into a fistfight with Augusto Nunes, a far-right Brazilian journalist, during the live taping of a radio show in Brazil.

Nunes had said, "I was thinking of this couple: Glenn Greenwald spends the day on Twitter or working as a recipient of stolen messages; David is in Brasilia [...]. Who takes care of the children they adopted? That's what the Juvenile Court should investigate."

The two journalists had a heated exchange over Nunes' previous comments about Greenwald's children with his husband, Brazilian politician David Miranda.

The "stolen messages" Nunes was referring to were leaked messages from law enforcement officials that raised concerns about Brazil's vast corruption investigation — which were published by the news site that Greenwald cofounded and writes for, the Intercept.

Greenwald addressed Nunes' comments on the radio show Pânico, which is broadcast on the network Jovem Pan.

"We have a lot of political differences, I have no problem being criticized for my work. I criticize him too, but what he did was the ugliest and dirtiest thing I've ever seen in my career as a journalist," Greenwald said on the show.

He added that accusing him and Miranda of neglecting their children was the "most disgusting thing I've seen in my life."

Greenwald then directly confronted Nunes, saying, "I want to know if you still believe that a judge should investigate our family, with the possibility of taking our children away from home and returning with them to the shelter, without a mother, without a father, without a family..."