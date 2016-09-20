George H.W. Bush To Vote For Hillary Clinton, According To A Kennedy
Yes, you read that right.
George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton, according to a Facebook post by Kathleen Hartington Kennedy Townsend, the former lieutenant governor of Maryland and daughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy.
Townsend posted a Facebook photo on Monday of her shaking hands with Bush. The caption read: "The President told me he's voting for Hillary!!"
