George H.W. Bush To Vote For Hillary Clinton, According To A Kennedy

Yes, you read that right.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on September 20, 2016, at 9:21 a.m. ET

George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton, according to a Facebook post by Kathleen Hartington Kennedy Townsend, the former lieutenant governor of Maryland and daughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy.

Townsend posted a Facebook photo on Monday of her shaking hands with Bush. The caption read: "The President told me he's voting for Hillary!!"

Townsend told Politico that she met the former president in Maine where he told her he was voting for a Democrat. &quot;That&#x27;s what he said,&quot; she said. Bush&#x27;s spokesperson, Jim McGrath, did not confirm or deny the report. &quot;The vote President Bush will cast as a private citizen in some 50 days will be just that: a private vote cast in some 50 days,&quot; McGrath told CNN. &quot;He is not commenting on the presidential race in the interim.&quot;
