George H.W. Bush To Vote For Hillary Clinton, According To A Kennedy

Townsend told Politico that she met the former president in Maine where he told her he was voting for a Democrat. "That's what he said," she said.

Bush's spokesperson, Jim McGrath, did not confirm or deny the report.

"The vote President Bush will cast as a private citizen in some 50 days will be just that: a private vote cast in some 50 days," McGrath told CNN. "He is not commenting on the presidential race in the interim."