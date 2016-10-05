Here Are The Full Police Videos From The Fatal Shooting Of Keith Lamont Scott

The video shows the moments leading up to the shooting. It then shows Scott lying on the ground handcuffed and bleeding while officers render first aid.

An attorney for the Scott family, Justin Bamberg, told ABC News that the footage was "difficult to watch."

"You see him handcuffed. You see a human being, a father, a husband, lose his life," Bamberg said. "That is extremely hard to watch but that is the reality of these situations."

Police have said that Scott was holding a gun in his hand when he was shot. His family has contested the allegations. A handgun with Scott's handprints and DNA was found at the scene, police said.

After the shooting, as Scott lays on the ground moaning in pain, an officer is heard saying, "stay right here with the gun."

Bamberg told WCNC Tuesday that officers do make a reference to a gun. "You do not hear that it is in his hand or anything like that," he said.

The full dashcam video and the 911 call are available here.