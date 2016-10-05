BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here Are The Full Police Videos From The Fatal Shooting Of Keith Lamont Scott

news

Here Are The Full Police Videos From The Fatal Shooting Of Keith Lamont Scott

Charlotte police released the full versions of body cam and dash cam footage showing the fatal police shooting of Scott. WARNING: Graphic videos.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 5, 2016, at 2:59 p.m. ET

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Tuesday released the full body cam and dashcam videos showing the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

The police had previously released clips of the body camera and dashcam footage from the shooting of the 43-year-old man, but Scott&#x27;s family and protesters demanded police to release the full videos. Police said Tuesday that Scott&#x27;s family had reviewed the full videos before they were publicly released. The videos show the shooting as well as the immediate events following the shooting.

The police had previously released clips of the body camera and dashcam footage from the shooting of the 43-year-old man, but Scott's family and protesters demanded police to release the full videos.

Police said Tuesday that Scott's family had reviewed the full videos before they were publicly released. The videos show the shooting as well as the immediate events following the shooting.

Here's the full body camera video. WARNING: It contains graphic footage.

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

The video shows the moments leading up to the shooting. It then shows Scott lying on the ground handcuffed and bleeding while officers render first aid.

An attorney for the Scott family, Justin Bamberg, told ABC News that the footage was "difficult to watch."

"You see him handcuffed. You see a human being, a father, a husband, lose his life," Bamberg said. "That is extremely hard to watch but that is the reality of these situations."

Police have said that Scott was holding a gun in his hand when he was shot. His family has contested the allegations. A handgun with Scott's handprints and DNA was found at the scene, police said.

After the shooting, as Scott lays on the ground moaning in pain, an officer is heard saying, "stay right here with the gun."

Bamberg told WCNC Tuesday that officers do make a reference to a gun. "You do not hear that it is in his hand or anything like that," he said.

The full dashcam video and the 911 call are available here.

These Are The Police Videos Of The Shooting Of Keith Lamont Scott

buzzfeed.com

This Video Shows The Moments Leading Right Up To Charlotte Officers Killing Keith Lamont Scott

buzzfeed.com