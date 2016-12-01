French President François Hollande Says He Will Not Seek Re-Election

Hollande will be the first French president in decades to not run for a second term.

French President François Hollande announced Thursday that he will not run for re-election, citing his unpopularity and likely inability to garner enough support.

Hollande is the most unpopular president on record, Reuters reported.

It will also be the first time in decades that a French president will not seek a second term in office, The Guardian reported.

Hollande announced his decision in a live televised address from the Élysée Palace.

"I am aware today of the risk that going down a route that would not gather sufficient support would entail, so I have decided not to be a candidate in the presidential election," he said.