Fox News Was Accused Of Spreading "Propaganda" For Using Photos Of Philadelphia Eagles Praying To Falsely Imply They Were Protesting

Fox News Was Accused Of Spreading "Propaganda" For Using Photos Of Philadelphia Eagles Praying To Falsely Imply They Were Protesting

"Fox News comes out hard against... praying."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Last updated on June 5, 2018, at 10:57 a.m. ET

Posted on June 5, 2018, at 10:29 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump on Monday disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from a White House event to celebrate their Super Bowl victory after only a handful of players said they'd attend.

In a tweet canceling the planned event, Trump said that staying in the locker room while the national anthem is being played is "as disrespectful to our country as kneeling."

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

A Fox News segment about Trump rescinding his invitation to the Eagles — which has since been deleted from social media — used several photos of the Eagles kneeling on the field.

However, the photos that Fox News used for the segment actually showed the Eagles praying before games — and not protesting during the national anthem.

Fox News
People on Twitter, including several players and sports reporters, immediately called out Fox News for falsely suggesting that the Eagles players were kneeling to protest the national anthem.

Dave Hogg @stareagle

Mike Catalana @MikeCatalana

Zach Ertz, star tight end of the Eagles, slammed Fox News for using photos of him and his teammates praying "well before" the national anthem to spread its "propaganda."

Zach Ertz @ZERTZ_86

Here's the photo Fox News used in its segment that showed Ertz and Corey Clement kneeling on the field.

Twitter: @FoxNews
And here's the original photo of the two players kneeling to pray before their game against the Arizona Cardinals in 2017.

Here's another photo Fox News used of three Eagles players on the field during the segment.

And here's a similar photo showing Ertz, Carson Wentz, and Trey Burton praying before their game against the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

The executive producer for the segment apologized for the "error" on Tuesday.

"During our report about President Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win, we showed unrelated footage of players kneeling in prayer. To clarify, no members of the team knelt in protest during the national anthem throughout regular or post-season last year. We apologize for the error," Christopher Wallace, executive producer of Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

The show was slated to address the issue Tuesday night.

Chris Long, defensive end for the Eagles, pointed out that not a single Eagles player knelt during the national anthem this year. He accused Fox News of trying to sow division while "misrepresenting Christian men."

Chris Long @JOEL9ONE

A columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News also noted that no uniformed Eagle knelt during the national anthem and called the Fox News segment "shameless propaganda and a journalistic lie."

Marcus Hayes @inkstainedretch

The Eagles beat reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer also confirmed that no Eagles player ever intentionally stayed in the locker room or knelt in protest during the national anthem last season.

Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane

Others on Twitter criticized the channel for misinforming its viewers.

CHiCA @oCHiCAx

"Fox News is lying to you," one person said.

Dave Hogg @stareagle

Others showed that it was not uncommon for players to kneel in prayer before games.

Summer Stock Crisis Actor @VeighKm

And people had a lot to say about the irony of the conservative outlet misrepresenting people praying.

Matt Betz @IAmMattBetz

There were several sarcastic comments.

Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy

"Fox News come out hard against... praying," the press secretary for Philadelphia Gov. Tom Wolf said.

J.J. Abbott @jjabbott

"The people who ought to be most outraged by that are Christians," an editor for Pro Football said.

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

