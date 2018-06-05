Fox News Was Accused Of Spreading "Propaganda" For Using Photos Of Philadelphia Eagles Praying To Falsely Imply They Were Protesting

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!

However, the photos that Fox News used for the segment actually showed the Eagles praying before games — and not protesting during the national anthem.

@walterowensgrpa @FoxNews @realDonaldTrump @Eagles @WhiteHouse They didn't kneel during the anthem - those are all pictures of Eagles players praying. Fox News is lying to you. That's what you should be mad about.

People on Twitter, including several players and sports reporters, immediately called out Fox News for falsely suggesting that the Eagles players were kneeling to protest the national anthem.

Hey @FoxNews , those players in your video were praying before the anthem and before the game. https://t.co/kBjFLO7OL4

This can’t be serious.... Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?! Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this... https://t.co/kYeyH2zXdK

Zach Ertz, star tight end of the Eagles, slammed Fox News for using photos of him and his teammates praying "well before" the national anthem to spread its "propaganda."

Here's the photo Fox News used in its segment that showed Ertz and Corey Clement kneeling on the field.

And here's the original photo of the two players kneeling to pray before their game against the Arizona Cardinals in 2017.

Here's another photo Fox News used of three Eagles players on the field during the segment.

And here's a similar photo showing Ertz, Carson Wentz, and Trey Burton praying before their game against the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

The executive producer for the segment apologized for the "error" on Tuesday.

"During our report about President Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win, we showed unrelated footage of players kneeling in prayer. To clarify, no members of the team knelt in protest during the national anthem throughout regular or post-season last year. We apologize for the error," Christopher Wallace, executive producer of Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

The show was slated to address the issue Tuesday night.