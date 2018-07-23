Fox News Thought They Invited A Pro-ICE Democrat As A Guest. Instead They Got Someone Who Slammed Trump’s Immigration Policy.

Fox & Friends First thought they had booked a Democratic congressional candidate, Ann Kirkpatrick, to talk about her apparent support for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday's show. Instead, the show had accidentally booked someone who has called on ICE to be abolished.

Dem AZ-02 candidate @Ann_Kirkpatrick was boo’d at a debate last night Not once… Not twice… But FIVE TIMES

Some background: The National Republican Congressional Committee had tweeted a video of Kirkpatrick — a congressional candidate in Arizona — being booed during a Democratic debate for raising her hand when asked if any of the candidates would have declared their support for ICE agents without "increased oversight."

Conservative news outlets, including Fox News and t he Daily Caller , reported on the incident, saying that Kirkpatrick was booed for showing her support for ICE.

But after Fox & Friends First hosts, Rob Schmitt and Jillian Mele, introduced Kirkpatrick and asked her why she supported ICE, they were instead greeted by Barbara L'Italien, a Massachusetts state senator and congressional candidate, who grabbed the opportunity to slam Trump about his immigration policies.

L'Italien — who represents Lawrence, Massachusetts, which has a large immigrant community — recently wrote an article that called for "abolishing ICE" as one part of "comprehensive immigration reform."

"My family came here from somewhere else, and I've always seen immigrants as vital to what makes America, America," L'Italien wrote in the piece for Lowell Sun last week. "We need comprehensive immigration reform, which includes fixing immigration enforcement. But abolishing ICE is just one part of that process, not a road to 'open borders,'" she wrote.