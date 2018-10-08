Four Sisters, Two Brothers, And Newlyweds Were Among The 20 Victims Of The Limo Crash

Amy Steenburg was turning 30, and her sisters, husband, and friends planned a surprise: a limo to take the close-knit group to a craft brewery an hour from their upstate New York homes.

The stretch Ford Excursion limousine had 17 seats behind the partition, and each one was occupied on Saturday by Steenburg’s family and friends. They were happy to celebrate together, and they were being responsible: Everyone in the party could have a few beers without needing to drive, Steenburg’s aunt, Barbara Douglas, told NBC News.

They’d been on the road for about 30 minutes when the limo got into a "high-energy" crash, authorities said. Everyone in the limo, including the driver, was killed, along with two pedestrians. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Officials have not yet disclosed the identities of the victims, but family, friends, and employers have posted tributes on social media, started fundraisers, and spoken about the devastating loss in interviews.

Steenburg died with her sisters: Allison King, Abigail Jackson, and Mary Dyson. Abigail’s husband, Adam Jackson, and Mary’s husband, Rob Dyson, also died in the crash, along with Amy’s husband, Axel Steenburg, and his brother, Rich Steenburg. The other passengers were their friends: Erin McGowan, Shane McGowan, Matthew Coons, Patrick Cushing, and Amanda Halse. The names of the four other passengers have not yet been made public.

The driver was identified as Scott Lisinicchia, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend to assist with funeral costs. The two pedestrians killed have also not yet been identified.



A fundraising page for Tom and Linda King — the parents of the four sisters — raised nearly $100,000 in a day.

“When someone speaks of a parent’s worst nightmare, only one thing comes to mind,” Jamie Elizabeth, a neighbor of the Kings’ who started the fundraising page — wrote on Facebook. “On Saturday, October 6th, at 1:55 pm, this fear became a reality for Tom and Linda King. Not only did they lose a child, but they lost four of their beautiful daughters and their husbands. A tragedy of this magnitude is unfathomable to everyone on the outside looking in. Three precious babies were left behind, now facing the world without their moms and dads. A single moment changed their lives forever.”