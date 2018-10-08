Four Sisters, Two Brothers, And Newlyweds Were Among The 20 Victims Of The Limo Crash
The close-knit group was on their way to a birthday celebration for one of the victims when their limo crashed, killing all 18 people in the limo and two pedestrians.
Amy Steenburg was turning 30, and her sisters, husband, and friends planned a surprise: a limo to take the close-knit group to a craft brewery an hour from their upstate New York homes.
The stretch Ford Excursion limousine had 17 seats behind the partition, and each one was occupied on Saturday by Steenburg’s family and friends. They were happy to celebrate together, and they were being responsible: Everyone in the party could have a few beers without needing to drive, Steenburg’s aunt, Barbara Douglas, told NBC News.
They’d been on the road for about 30 minutes when the limo got into a "high-energy" crash, authorities said. Everyone in the limo, including the driver, was killed, along with two pedestrians. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
Officials have not yet disclosed the identities of the victims, but family, friends, and employers have posted tributes on social media, started fundraisers, and spoken about the devastating loss in interviews.
Steenburg died with her sisters: Allison King, Abigail Jackson, and Mary Dyson. Abigail’s husband, Adam Jackson, and Mary’s husband, Rob Dyson, also died in the crash, along with Amy’s husband, Axel Steenburg, and his brother, Rich Steenburg. The other passengers were their friends: Erin McGowan, Shane McGowan, Matthew Coons, Patrick Cushing, and Amanda Halse. The names of the four other passengers have not yet been made public.
The driver was identified as Scott Lisinicchia, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend to assist with funeral costs. The two pedestrians killed have also not yet been identified.
A fundraising page for Tom and Linda King — the parents of the four sisters — raised nearly $100,000 in a day.
“When someone speaks of a parent’s worst nightmare, only one thing comes to mind,” Jamie Elizabeth, a neighbor of the Kings’ who started the fundraising page — wrote on Facebook. “On Saturday, October 6th, at 1:55 pm, this fear became a reality for Tom and Linda King. Not only did they lose a child, but they lost four of their beautiful daughters and their husbands. A tragedy of this magnitude is unfathomable to everyone on the outside looking in. Three precious babies were left behind, now facing the world without their moms and dads. A single moment changed their lives forever.”
Axel and Amy Steenburg were newlyweds, who got married on June 30. The two had met in the summer of 2015 and had their first date at a local bar in upstate New York where they bonded over rounds of pool and craft beers, according to their wedding website. For their second date, “they spent from sunrise to sunset” on a boat with friends, the website said. This year, the couple had bought a home where they lived with their bullmastiff puppy, Lady.
In a Facebook post last week, Amy — who was a nurse — wrote: “I just wanted to say Axel Steenburg I love you more than words can say! You are such an amazing man and entertain all my crazy ideas. Even when I move a couch just to move it back to the original place. Thank you for being so kind and loving xo #justbecause #husband.”
Her sister Allison King was the maid of honor in the wedding.
“I’m the protective older sister,” King joked in the couple’s wedding video.
Axel’s brother, Rich Steenburg, was also one of the victims. Rich had a 10-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old stepson with his wife, the New York Times reported.
Both brothers worked for GlobalFoundries — a semiconductor foundry. A GoFundMe page for the two brothers had raised $13,000 as of Monday.
Amy’s sister Mary Dyson and her husband, Rob Dyson, were also killed in the crash, according to Star Spangled Crossfit, where Mary worked as a coach. The couple graduated in 2007 from Clarkson University, where Mary earned a degree in civil engineering and Rob studied engineering and management.
Mary also served as an engineer officer with the US Army. At the time of her death, she was the vice president at Upstate Construction Services, according to her LinkedIn page.
Rob, who worked at Stebbins Engineering and Manufacturing, had also served as a corrections officer with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office from 2003 to 2007, according to his LinkedIn page.
Mary was a founding sister of the Theta Phi Alpha sorority chapter at Clarkson, the organization said on Facebook.
“Mary was such a kind hard and loving sister who always made everyone feel at ease and loved,” the sorority said.
Abigail Jackson and her husband Adam Jackson were also parents.
Abigail was a teacher in the Greater Amsterdam School District. The couple left behind two young children, 4-year-old Archer and 16-month-old Elle, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the children’s college tuition and other expenses.
“Adam and Abby were amazing parents to these girls and taken much too soon,” the page said.
Patrick Cushing, another passenger in the limo, was a close friend of the Jacksons’, and was godfather to one of their children. He played on the US Dodgeball national team, which remembered him for his competitive spirit and his kindness. He worked for the New York state senate's technology services unit, state Sen. John Flanagan said.
Cushing’s girlfriend, Amanda Halse, was also traveling in the limo. The couple had been together for about a year, her sister, Karina Halse, told Good Morning America.
“She was such a charismatic person and she just wanted to make sure everyone was happy and I’m so grateful that she was my sister out of everyone else on this earth,” Karina Halse said.
Erin McGowan and Shane McGowan were also newlyweds with family ties to the group; Erin and Cushing were cousins.
The couple married in June, and Erin was studying to earn a master’s degree in special education, her stepfather, Rocco Semprivivo, told the New York Times.
“She was a pretty outgoing, gregarious girl,” Semprivivo said.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.