Five People Were Shot At A Texas Park Where 600 People Had Gathered, Police Say

Five people were shot at a Texas park where around 600 people were reported to have gathered on Sunday evening, Fort Worth police said.

Two people were critically injured, while three had non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Fort Worth police officers responded to the Village Creek Park at around 7 p.m. local time on Sunday. Officials said witnesses described fireworks going off in the park after which they heard around 30 rounds of gunfire. Police said it was not clear if there was one shooter or multiple people with guns.

The gang unit of the Fort Worth Police Department is leading the investigation with assistance from state and federal authorities, Officer Buddy Calzada said at a news briefing on Sunday night.

Calzada said police did not yet have information on suspects or the circumstances of the shooting, but said it "may be" related to an earlier shooting incident that took place nearby.

A video posted on Twitter appeared to show a crowd of people running in different directions with some taking cover behind cars.

