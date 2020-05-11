Five People Were Shot At A Texas Park Where 600 People Had Gathered, Police Say
A Twitter video showed a large crowd of people fleeing after about 30 rounds of gunfire were heard at Village Creek Park in Fort Worth.
Five people were shot at a Texas park where around 600 people were reported to have gathered on Sunday evening, Fort Worth police said.
Two people were critically injured, while three had non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Fort Worth police officers responded to the Village Creek Park at around 7 p.m. local time on Sunday. Officials said witnesses described fireworks going off in the park after which they heard around 30 rounds of gunfire. Police said it was not clear if there was one shooter or multiple people with guns.
The gang unit of the Fort Worth Police Department is leading the investigation with assistance from state and federal authorities, Officer Buddy Calzada said at a news briefing on Sunday night.
Calzada said police did not yet have information on suspects or the circumstances of the shooting, but said it "may be" related to an earlier shooting incident that took place nearby.
A video posted on Twitter appeared to show a crowd of people running in different directions with some taking cover behind cars.
Calzada could not say why hundreds of people had gathered at the park during the coronavirus pandemic, but said that they made a "choice."
Fort Worth parks, trails, and golf courses are open "provided individuals comply with the six-feet social distancing requirement," according to the city's website.
"We've been stating that everybody should follow the rules that have been set out," Calzada said. "But ultimately, people have a choice. And that's just the choice they made tonight."
Calzada said that while there were some officers in the area, he could not confirm if there were officers inside the park at the time of the shooting.
Gov. Greg Abbott began reopening the state on May 1, allowing all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and malls to open with limited capacity.
On May 5, he issued an executive order to open additional businesses and activities in the state. There are more than 38,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in Texas with 1,088 deaths, according to the state's health department. In Fort Worth, there were 1,430 coronavirus cases and 58 deaths as of May 8.
