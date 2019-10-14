The Fort Worth Cop Who Fatally Shot A Black Woman In Her Own Home Has Resigned

The white Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a 28-year-old black woman in her own home this weekend resigned Monday — before he could be interviewed by the police department.

At a press conference Monday, Fort Worth police Chief Ed Kraus said that he had intended to fire the officer, Aaron Dean, but Dean resigned before that could happen. Kraus did not provide Dean's age but said that he had been with the department since 2018.

"Had the officer not resigned, I would have fired him for violations for several policies, including our use of force policy, our de-escalation policy and unprofessional conduct," Kraus said.

Dean was responding to a welfare call with another officer when he fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson through the window of her home. Jefferson had been playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew late into the night. The child was present in the bedroom where his aunt was fatally shot.

Kraus said that Dean was not being "cooperative" with the interview process and that he tendered his resignation before police could interview him as part of their investigation.

Jefferson's family on Monday urged the police department to recuse themselves from investigating the shooting and called for an independent third-party investigation.

Dean graduated from the Fort Worth Police Department Academy two years ago and was commissioned as an officer last April. A Facebook video of the ceremony shows Dean at his ceremony, shaking hands with leaders and holding a certificate.



The 35-year-old graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington, where he studied English and journalism, in 2011, according to public records.



However, Kraus said that his department would continue with both the criminal and the internal affairs investigations into the shooting.

Kraus did not address possible criminal charges for the officer during Monday's news conference. He said he would provide an update about the criminal investigation on Tuesday.



Kraus said that he has asked the FBI to review the case for possible civil rights violations.

"I certainly cannot make sense of why she had to lose her life," Kraus said. "I'm so sorry for what occurred."

In an earlier press conference Monday, Jefferson's family, along with civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, questioned why the officer had not yet been arrested.

"This man murdered someone," Darius Carr, Jefferson's brother, said. "He should be arrested.

The family called for the Justice Department to take over the investigation into the shooting, calling the Fort Worth police department "incompetent" to investigate one of its own officers.

Merritt said that family expected the officer to be criminally charged, "vigorously prosecuted and appropriately sentenced."

Calling the Fort Worth department "one of the deadliest police departments" in the country, Merritt said there was a need for "serious, systematic reform."

The department has come under fire for a spate of officer-involved shootings this year.

In June, officers shot and killed 20-year-old JaQuavion Slaton, who was armed, after he ran from police. His death, which sparked protests, was one of four shootings by Fort Worth Police that month. City Council members hosted a community town hall about the rash of shootings and many residents expressed their frustration with and distrust of the department.

In August, police shot and killed 18-year-old Amari Malone after he ran from and pointed a gun at them. Attorney Lee Merritt, the civil-rights attorney involved in several high-profile police shootings, criticized the time it took to get Malone to the hospital.

Malone’s shooting was the sixth time since June 1 that a Fort Worth police officer shot a resident, the Star Telegram noted. Five of those people died.

The police department officially reported one officer-involved shooting in 2018, which resulted in the death of a 60-year-old Latino man who allegedly brandished a weapon. The department submitted five reports in 2017 and ten in 2016.