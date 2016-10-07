People Are Really Relating To This Lone Car Driving The Opposite Direction Of Hurricane Evacuees
"When there's a hurricane but Yeezy's just dropped.."
Officials have been issuing dire warnings urging residents of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas to evacuate as Hurricane Matthew barrels up the East Coast.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott told residents on Thursday, "Time is running out. There are no excuses. You need to leave. ... This is going to kill people."
But on Friday, as Matthew hung off the Florida coast, Twitter user Popular Stranger picked out that one car who appeared to rebel against evacuation warnings.
And thus was born a meme that many of us can probably identify with.
Some things are too precious to be left behind, hurricane notwithstanding.
Would you rather die from a storm surge or from shame?
Who are you more afraid of: Mama or Matthew?
There are some things just worth going back for...
...like Tamagotchi.
And tree patches.
Netflix and chill > hurricane.
WE'VE ALL BEEN THERE.
We've also been there.
HURRICANE BE DAMNED.
