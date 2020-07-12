Florida Had The Biggest Single-Day Increase In Coronavirus Cases Of Any State In The Pandemic

Florida reported more than 15,000 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, setting a national record for the biggest single-day increase in positive cases in any state since the pandemic began.

There were 15,299 people who tested positive for the virus on Sunday, according to the state's health department. The total cases in Florida are now up to 269,811 with more than 4,200 deaths.

The previous national record for the most number of daily positive cases was 11,694 in California on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

Florida — which has been setting new daily records for COVID-19 cases — is now one of the hotspots for the virus in the country.

Even as cases and hospitalizations have surged in the state in recent weeks, Disney World reopened its theme parks on Saturday.

Despite concerns from both education and health officials, Gov. Ron DeSantis has also doubled down on reopening schools in the fall, saying that if Walmart and Home Depot were open, then schools could also open.