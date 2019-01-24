A Florida Gunman Killed Five Women Inside A Bank In A "Random Attack," Police Say

Authorities believe that the 21-year-old shooter did not "intentionally target" any of the five women he killed inside SunTrust bank in Sebring.

Authorities believe that the 21-year-old gunman who killed five people inside the SunTrust bank in Sebring, Florida, did not "intentionally target" any of them. All five victims were women, police said in a press conference on Thursday. One of the victims was identified as Marisol Lopez, a 55-year-old employee of the bank. A 65-year-old bank customer, Cynthia Watson, was also killed in the shooting, police said. The other three victims were bank employees. Authorities said they were not going to identify them to honor their families' requests in accordance with Marsy's Law. The suspect, Zephen Xaver, was formally charged with five counts of premeditated first-degree murder. A judge refused to grant him bond on Thursday during his court appearance. He is currently being held in Highlands County Jail.



Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said Thursday that authorities did not have information about the gunman's motive.

"We believe it was a random attack," Hoglund said. "We do not believe anyone was specifically targeted." Authorities added they did not believe there was an attempt to rob the bank. A woman who told media outlets that she dated Xaver on and off for three years said that he often talked about hurting people and was fascinated by guns and death. Alex Gerlach told the Washington Post that the gunman had recently bought a handgun but that "no one thought anything of it," because he had always liked guns. “Since the time we met he had this fascination with death,” she told the Post. “It got worse as we broke up."

Gerlach told WSBT that he "for some reason always hated people and wanted everyone to die."

At approximately 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the gunman entered the bank with a gun and immediately "overtook the bank by force," Hoglund said. After shooting everyone in the bank, he called 911 at 12:36 p.m. and told dispatchers that he had killed all five people inside, Hoglund said.

Officers were on scene in four minutes. During negotiations, the gunman indicated that he would not allow authorities access to the victims inside the bank. A SWAT team made a tactical entry into the bank at 1:54 p.m. and took him into custody at 2:28 p.m., police said. All the victims had succumbed to their injuries inside the bank, Hoglund said. The suspect "knowingly and intentionally took the lives of five of our community members, our sisters, our mothers, our daughters, and our coworkers," Hoglund said through tears at the press conference. "Perhaps, most unfortunate is that now we refer to them as victims of a senseless crime." Marisol Lopez, who went by Marisol Rosado-Carmona on Facebook, had worked at SunTrust Bank for 20 years, according to Shelley Lopez, the bank's branch manager who hired Lopez as a teller in 1998. "What always stood out about Marisol was her kindness, her giving heart, her sweet spirit, and her willingness to help everyone," Shelley Lopez said in Facebook post. "She never complained, never lost her temper, and had a work ethic second to none!"



Shelley added that Marisol "always went out of her way for others." She said that Marisol would take care of her "tiny new baby" during the days where Shelley had branch manager meetings.

The pastor of the Nuevo Pacto United Methodist Church where Marisol was a member asked for prayers for Marisol's husband and children. "Yesterday, the world lost this amazing lady in a senseless tragedy," Shelley Lopez's Facebook post said. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of Marisol and her co-workers. But I am forever grateful to have known her. She was a special person who will never be forgotten." The gunman's Instagram and Facebook profiles were deleted following the shooting, a Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, citing their policy of not allowing "mass murderers or the representation of them." The spokesperson said the company will also delete any content that praised or supported the gunman and the shooting. Stephanie Baer contributed to this report.