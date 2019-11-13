The First Public Hearing In Trump’s Impeachment Probe Begins Today

The first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump begins Wednesday, offering Americans their first televised glimpse of the high-stakes investigation into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine that is now imperiling his presidency.

The impeachment probe into Trump began in September and has led to dozens of closed-door depositions by key officials.

But that all changes with Wednesday’s first public hearing, as millions of people in the US and around the world will get to witness for themselves the House impeachment inquiry live on camera. It’s a historic moment given that before Trump, only three other US presidents had faced impeachment proceedings.

Republicans have consistently opposed the impeachment probe, calling it a “sham” and arguing that Trump did nothing wrong. Trump has referred to it as an “impeachment hoax” and a “coup.”

But Democrats expect to be validated by Wednesday’s on-camera testimony from two key figures whose closed-door depositions before congressional committees last month provided a damning account of Trump’s alleged quid pro quo request to Ukraine.