The First Public Hearing In Trump’s Impeachment Probe Begins Today
Two key figures in the impeachment inquiry will give live, on-camera testimony about Trump’s alleged quid pro quo request to Ukraine.
The first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump begins Wednesday, offering Americans their first televised glimpse of the high-stakes investigation into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine that is now imperiling his presidency.
The impeachment probe into Trump began in September and has led to dozens of closed-door depositions by key officials.
But that all changes with Wednesday’s first public hearing, as millions of people in the US and around the world will get to witness for themselves the House impeachment inquiry live on camera. It’s a historic moment given that before Trump, only three other US presidents had faced impeachment proceedings.
Republicans have consistently opposed the impeachment probe, calling it a “sham” and arguing that Trump did nothing wrong. Trump has referred to it as an “impeachment hoax” and a “coup.”
But Democrats expect to be validated by Wednesday’s on-camera testimony from two key figures whose closed-door depositions before congressional committees last month provided a damning account of Trump’s alleged quid pro quo request to Ukraine.
Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat to Ukraine, and George Kent, a career State Department official, are set to publicly testify before the House Intelligence Committee about their accounts of Trump trying to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden, his family, and the 2016 election in exchange for US military aid.
Both officials’ private testimonies have corroborated many of the claims made by an anonymous whistleblower, whose complaint about a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, sparked the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry.
“The American people will hear firsthand about the president's misconduct,” Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chair of the House Intelligence Committee leading the impeachment inquiry, said about the public hearings.
Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the committee, has called it a “sham impeachment process.” He has requested that Schiff approve a list of witnesses to testify at the hearing, including Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son, and the anonymous whistleblower.
Trump has repeatedly insisted that there was no “quid pro quo” in his dealings with Ukraine. However, in his opening statement for the closed-door deposition, Taylor described just that. “[A]s the Committees are now aware, I said on September 9 in a message to [US Ambassador to the European Union] Gordon Sondland that withholding security assistance in exchange for help with a domestic political campaign in the United States would be ‘crazy.’ I believed that then, and I still believe that,” Taylor said in the statement.
House Democrats have called Taylor’s account “incredibly damning” to Trump and have described the body language of people hearing his deposition as “holy shit.”
In his private deposition last month, Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, said that Trump "wanted nothing less than President Zelensky to go to [a] microphone and say 'investigations, Biden, and Clinton.’”
Kent also described Rudy Giuliani’s “campaign of lies” targeting a former US ambassador to Ukraine. Giuliani, a lawyer and former mayor of New York City, has worked for Trump.
The hearing is due to commence at 10 a.m. ET, and will be broadcast live across television and radio.
