The First Democratic Presidential Debate Is Underway
Warren is the star. Beto and Booker want attention. And Bill de Blasio is the mayor of New York City. Come here for a live stream, the night's biggest moments, and a recap.
The first Democratic debate for president — well, the first of two nights of the first debates, ok? — is underway in Miami right now. We’ve got about sixteen months of debates left.
Ten of the 20 candidates are on the stage tonight — here's our guide to who they all all even are — including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker, and former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke.
The focus will be on Warren, who is easily the frontrunner of this group after releasing a series of focused policy proposals.
Round two, on Thursday night, will see four of the top polling candidates face off.
Candidates will be allowed one-minute answers, 30-second follow-ups, closing statements, and responses to other candidates based on the moderators’ discretion.
An interesting political dynamic to watch out for tonight will be between the two men who have, at some point, been pegged as the future of the Democratic party — O’ Rourke and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
Here’s the big question: Can you even name all 24 Democrats running for president?
And here's some perspective: This is the first presidential primary in a mature social media world.
